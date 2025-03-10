Check Point Software Technologies partners with Cardano to deliver Real-time threat prevention security solution for Web3 and Blockchain

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd have announced a groundbreaking partnership to develop and deliver the first comprehensive real-time security solution for blockchain. This collaboration aims to leverage Check Point’s industry-leading cyber security expertise and Cardano’s robust blockchain infrastructure to create a secure environment for Web3 applications.

Addressing the Growing Security Risks in Blockchain and Web3

As blockchain technology continues to gain traction across industries, last week’s $1.5 billion Bybit hack was a stark reminder that security remains a critical challenge hindering widespread adoption. Cyber threats in the Web3 space have escalated, with hackers exploiting vulnerabilities in smart contracts, digital wallets, and decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms among others. In 2024 alone, cybercriminals stole over $2.2 billion from blockchain-based projects, marking a 21% year-over-year increase in stolen funds, according to the Chainalysis 2025 Crypto Crime Report.

The rise of institutional blockchain adoption has further emphasised the urgent need for enhanced security measures. Institutional investment in cryptocurrency markets reached a record-breaking $70 billion in 2024, with over 58% of hedge funds now holding digital assets, up from just 36% in 2021. Despite this growth, security concerns remain a primary barrier, preventing businesses from fully integrating blockchain into their operations. According to a Deloitte 2020 Blockchain Survey of financial service industry leaders, concerns about cyber security is the biggest (71%) obstacle to the acceptance of digital assets.

How Cardano is Enhancing Security with Check Point’s Real-Time Threat Prevention

Recognising the pressing need for robust security, Cardano has integrated Check Point’s real-time security solutions to safeguard its blockchain infrastructure. Cardano, which has about $27.83-billion worth of assets and is known for its focus on sustainability, scalability, and transparency, is taking a proactive approach to cyber security by implementing real-time threat detection and prevention mechanisms.

Funding for the Check Point – Cardano initiative was provided by Project Catalyst, which empowers the Cardano community to propose, evaluate and vote on value-added projects to drive wider adoption. Recognising the critical need for a holistic security solution, the Cardano ecosystem expressed overwhelming support for the initiative.

Check Point’s advanced security framework provides continuous monitoring and proactive defense against evolving cyber threats. By leveraging real-time threat intelligence, Cardano’s ecosystem can detect and mitigate attacks before they cause significant damage. This ensures that smart contracts, digital assets, and user transactions remain protected, reinforcing trust among institutional and retail users alike.

How Check Point’s Real-Time Security Works for Blockchain and Web3

Unlike traditional security solutions that primarily focus on pre-deployment measures such as smart contract audits, Check Point’s real-time security approach offers continuous, end-to-end protection for blockchain network transactions. Key features of Check Point’s blockchain security solution include:

Real-Time Threat Intelligence: Continuous monitoring of transactions and smart contracts to detect malicious activity before execution.

Continuous monitoring of transactions and smart contracts to detect malicious activity before execution. AI-Powered Anomaly Detection: Identifies suspicious behavior and potential vulnerabilities using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Identifies suspicious behavior and potential vulnerabilities using artificial intelligence and machine learning. On-Chain and Off-Chain Protection: Secures both blockchain-based transactions and the surrounding digital ecosystem, including wallets, dApps, and DeFi platforms.

Secures both blockchain-based transactions and the surrounding digital ecosystem, including wallets, dApps, and DeFi platforms. Automated Response Mechanisms: Proactively blocks threats, preventing unauthorised access and fraudulent transactions in real-time.

By integrating these security measures directly into the Cardano blockchain, Check Point ensures that every transaction is monitored by state-of-the-art AI-powered security engines, providing a higher level of confidence for businesses, developers, and institutional investors looking to leverage blockchain technology.

Industry Leaders on the Importance of Real-Time Blockchain Security

“The collaboration between Check Point and Cardano is poised to drive widespread adoption of blockchain technology by addressing the most significant barrier to entry: security. By providing a comprehensive, real-time security solution, we aim to instill confidence in institutional players and large-scale enterprises, encouraging them to build and innovate on the Cardano network,” says Dan Danay, Head of Web3 at Check Point Software Technologies.

“The partnership between Check Point and Cardano represents a significant step forward in the quest for a secure and resilient Web3 ecosystem. As we work together to develop and implement innovative security solutions, we can look forward to a more robust and secure block chain in the future,” says Kriss Baird, General Manager for Cardano’s Catalyst.

As blockchain technology evolves, the need for real-time security solutions will only grow. By working together, Check Point and Cardano are setting a new industry standard for blockchain security, paving the way for a safer, more scalable Web3 future.