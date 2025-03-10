In this video:

Key Address: Swapnesh Sharma, Project Officer (SAMPADA) and Senior District Registrar (Bhopal)

Topic: Revolutionizing Land & Property Registration in Madhya Pradesh Through Digital Innovation

Key Highlights:

[1] Sampada 2.0 allows individuals to register documents remotely, without visiting the registration office. It is an innovation that will revolutionize the land management and property registration process

[2] The system saves time, reduces travel, and ensures that property documents are stored and processed digitally, reducing human errors and fraud. Multiple registrations of the same property are minimized.

[3] The system auto-populates your documents, making the entire registration process smoother and faster.

[4] To ensure legal compliance and prevent fraud, the system has built-in legal safeguards, such as unique property identification and secure online transactions.

[5] The system uses GIS mapping and geotagging of properties to ensure accurate property identification, and property owners can confirm their ownership with just a few clicks.