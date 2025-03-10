In this video:

Key Address: Golok Kumar Simli, Principal Advisor & CTO, Passport Seva Programme, Ministry of External Affairs, India

Topic: Transforming Passport Services: The Digital Evolution of Passport Seva Programme

Key Highlights:

[1] Ensuring the accuracy and security of citizen databases, like Passport Seva, is vital to prevent data discrepancies.

[2] Technologies such as AI, cloud computing, and 5G can streamline processes and improve service delivery.

[3] A unified structure for government databases ensures seamless and accurate data flow.

[4] Increased mobility of the workforce requires efficient, accessible services, regardless of location.

[5] Public-private partnerships help governments maintain control while benefiting from industry expertise.

[6] Advanced technology, strong data management, and innovation are key to efficient, secure, citizen-focused services.