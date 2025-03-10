Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Progress announces its 2025 Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM in India

Progress announces its 2025 Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM in India

News
By Express Computer
0 9

Progress announced that applications are now open for the 2025 Progress Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM in India in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The Akanksha Scholarship is a four-year renewable award of up to INR 1,50,000 annually to cover tuition fees, and other educational costs. It is available to women in India pursuing undergraduate degrees in computer science, computer information systems, software engineering or IT. Beyond academic excellence, candidates should also demonstrate creativity, resilience, and a passion for innovation.

“In the past years since Progress launched this scholarship, we’ve witnessed the impact we were able to create with it on the lives of some exceptional women in STEM in India”, said Girija Kolagada, VP, Engineering, Progress. “These women continue to inspire us through their talent, ambition and achievements. With technological advancements and AI going even further and faster than before, we are looking forward to seeing the new cohort of candidates and have the opportunity to positively influence the lives of more women in field of technology.”

As part of Progress’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, Progress for Tomorrow, the Women in STEM Scholarship series aims to increase the global presence of women in the fields of computer science, software engineering, information technology, and computer information systems. The global series includes three separate scholarship programs for women in STEM in the United States, Bulgaria, and India. Past scholarship recipients have demonstrated remarkable innovation and a strong commitment to societal contributions.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image