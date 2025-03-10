Progress announces its 2025 Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM in India

Progress announced that applications are now open for the 2025 Progress Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM in India in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The Akanksha Scholarship is a four-year renewable award of up to INR 1,50,000 annually to cover tuition fees, and other educational costs. It is available to women in India pursuing undergraduate degrees in computer science, computer information systems, software engineering or IT. Beyond academic excellence, candidates should also demonstrate creativity, resilience, and a passion for innovation.

“In the past years since Progress launched this scholarship, we’ve witnessed the impact we were able to create with it on the lives of some exceptional women in STEM in India”, said Girija Kolagada, VP, Engineering, Progress. “These women continue to inspire us through their talent, ambition and achievements. With technological advancements and AI going even further and faster than before, we are looking forward to seeing the new cohort of candidates and have the opportunity to positively influence the lives of more women in field of technology.”

As part of Progress’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, Progress for Tomorrow, the Women in STEM Scholarship series aims to increase the global presence of women in the fields of computer science, software engineering, information technology, and computer information systems. The global series includes three separate scholarship programs for women in STEM in the United States, Bulgaria, and India. Past scholarship recipients have demonstrated remarkable innovation and a strong commitment to societal contributions.