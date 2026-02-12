CloudKeeper launches LensGPT, an agentic AI FinOps consultant for cloud cost optimisation

CloudKeeper has launched LensGPT, an agentic, AI-powered FinOps intelligence platform designed to help enterprises analyse and act on cloud spending using natural language queries, moving beyond manual reports, dashboards and spreadsheets.

Unveiled in New Delhi, LensGPT is built to support environments running on Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud, combining real-time cost analysis with guided, context-aware recommendations. The platform is positioned as a response to the growing complexity of cloud cost management, where finance and engineering teams often rely on fragmented tools and time-consuming analysis to arrive at optimisation decisions.

Traditionally, FinOps workflows require teams to extract reports, apply multiple filters and correlate data across systems before identifying cost drivers or inefficiencies. CloudKeeper says LensGPT streamlines this process by allowing users to simply ask questions about their cloud spend and receive direct, actionable responses.

Unlike conventional AI tools that surface static insights, LensGPT uses an agentic AI approach with multi-step reasoning. It analyses how cloud infrastructure is configured—across services, regions, accounts and environments—to pinpoint the root causes of spend and suggest practical optimisation actions. The aim is to help teams move more quickly from understanding costs to taking corrective steps.

“AI has changed how people look for information, with large language models making it natural to ask questions and expect clear answers,” said Deepak Mittal, chief executive officer at CloudKeeper. “LensGPT brings that experience to FinOps. Instead of assembling reports, teams can ask a question and get a response that also tells them what to do next.”

Designed for organisations operating at scale, LensGPT includes role-based access controls to ensure that cost data visibility aligns with individual responsibilities across finance, engineering and leadership. Secure data handling and encryption are built in to support governance and compliance requirements.

“Agentic AI goes beyond generating responses to enabling guided decision-making,” said Sanjeev Mittal, chief product and technology officer at CloudKeeper. “LensGPT is a result of our investments in applied AI through our internal centre of excellence, with more AI-driven capabilities planned to address real-world cloud operations challenges.”

Ahead of its public launch, CloudKeeper rolled out LensGPT to a select group of customers through a pre-launch feedback programme. According to the company, early adoption has been strong, with several customers continuing to use the platform beyond the trial period. Users highlighted faster access to FinOps insights, reduced reliance on manual reporting and improved clarity for both business and engineering teams.

Naman Jain, chief growth and marketing officer at CloudKeeper, said early feedback has been a strong signal of product–market fit. “CFOs are getting clear answers on cloud spend without involving multiple teams, while engineering teams are spending far less time building dashboards. That tells us LensGPT is addressing a very real, everyday problem.”

The launch follows a year of growth for CloudKeeper, including the rollout of its All-in-One FinOps Platform Suite, which combines automated visibility and optimisation tools with round-the-clock expert support. Together, these initiatives reflect the company’s focus on building practical, AI-driven solutions for managing cloud spend in increasingly complex, multi-cloud environments.