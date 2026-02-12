Deloitte India and Trezix form strategic alliance to modernise EXIM operations with AI-led automation

Deloitte India has entered into a strategic alliance with Trezix to help Indian enterprises modernise export–import (EXIM) operations through AI-enabled automation, compliance assurance and end-to-end visibility across global trade workflows.

The collaboration comes at a time when organisations are grappling with increasing complexity in cross-border trade, driven by evolving regulatory frameworks, multi-jurisdiction customs requirements and fragmented execution systems. Manual documentation, limited real-time visibility and heightened compliance scrutiny continue to create operational delays, inflate costs and expose enterprises to regulatory risk.

By combining Deloitte India’s global trade advisory and transformation expertise with Trezix’s AI-native trade automation platform, the alliance aims to address these challenges across the entire EXIM lifecycle. The focus is on enabling intelligent automation of customs processes, documentation, incentives management and multi-country regulatory compliance, while improving speed, accuracy and risk mitigation.

The partnership is expected to have a strong impact on trade-intensive sectors including FMCG, steel, pharmaceuticals, textiles, automotive, electronics and engineering. Enterprises managing high import–export volumes, operating multi-country supply chains or relying heavily on trade incentives are likely to benefit from faster processing cycles, improved compliance accuracy and enhanced operational agility.

“Global trade is undergoing a structural shift from compliance-led execution to intelligence-led orchestration,” said Gokul Chaudhri, president, tax, Deloitte India. “Our alliance with Trezix strengthens our ability to deliver technology-enabled trade transformation, helping clients navigate regulatory complexity with greater intelligence and agility. By integrating advisory, implementation and operate capabilities with intelligent automation, we aim to enable faster decision-making, stronger trade visibility and proactive regulatory risk management.”

Gulzar Didwania, partner and global trade advisory leader at Deloitte India, said many organisations continue to struggle with fragmented EXIM processes and manual documentation burdens. “Through this alliance, we can help clients automate and orchestrate the full EXIM lifecycle—from documentation and compliance to monitoring, optimisation and audit readiness. The combination of Deloitte’s regulatory and transformation expertise with Trezix’s AI-driven platform delivers measurable outcomes, particularly for sectors where speed, scalability and risk mitigation are critical.”

From Trezix’s perspective, the timing of the alliance reflects growing pressure on Indian enterprises to accelerate trade execution while remaining audit-ready across complex regulatory environments. “EXIM teams are under constant pressure to move goods faster without compromising compliance,” said Sunil Kharbanda, founder and chief operating officer at Trezix. “This collaboration brings together deep global trade expertise and an AI-native execution layer, enabling organisations to move away from manual, document-heavy firefighting towards intelligence-led orchestration.”

Trezix’s platform supports the full export–import lifecycle, including operations management, compliance monitoring, optimisation, audit readiness and statutory record retention. Built as an AI-native system, it enables automated documentation workflows, jurisdiction-specific compliance handling, regulatory traceability and predictive risk intelligence. The platform integrates with enterprise resource planning systems and government trade portals, allowing organisations to monitor trade activity and make informed decisions in real time.

As global trade increasingly shifts towards predictive, intelligence-driven models, the Deloitte–Trezix alliance positions itself as a response to the need for compliant yet agile trade frameworks—helping Indian enterprises build resilience while adapting to future regulatory and market disruptions.