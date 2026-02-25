Express Computer

Coforge secures a $158mn five-year contract with a UK based client

Coforge  announced that it has been awarded a $158 million five-year contract  by a UK based client. The firm shall provide services effective April 2026. Revenue accrual under the contract will be evenly spread over five years. The firm expects material expansion of ancillary revenue around this core contract over the next five years from the same client.

John Speight, President Coforge and Europe Business Leader said, “AI led conversations focused on driving innovation, improving governance and resiliency are helping drive a material increase in the number and median size of large deals in play across Europe. Our five key AI-based platforms- Forge-X, EvolveOps.AI, BlueSwan, Quasar and Data Cosmos- have set us up very nicely to address these asks”.

