DailyObjects reports 2X net revenue growth, scaled to ₹320Crore ARR

DailyObjects has crossed an Annual Revenue Run Rate (ARR) of ₹320 crore, marking a significant inflection point in its growth journey. The company has sustained approximately 100% year-on-year growth, evolving from a niche phone case maker into a comprehensive lifestyle tech brand.

Founded in 2012 by Pankaj Garg and Saurav Adlakha, the company has scaled with notable capital efficiency, raising only about $12 million in total funding to date. DailyObjects remains on track to close FY26 EBITDA-positive, with projected net revenue between ₹230 crore+.

“Crossing ₹320 crore ARR marks a significant milestone in our journey to build a globally relevant lifestyle tech brand from India. Our focus remains on creating differentiated products anchored in design, functionality, and intellectual property while scaling responsibly across channels. As we move toward EBITDA positivity and expand our retail footprint, we are confident of sustaining strong growth and expect to reach approximately ₹400 crore ARR by FY27.” Said, Pankaj Garg, Founder &CEO of DailyObjects.

Central to this growth is a design-first philosophy that drives functionality. The brand continues to deepen its core categories while ensuring products integrate seamlessly into everyday life across home, work, and travel. Its strong focus on intellectual property serves as the company’s primary moat, enabling differentiation and premium positioning in an increasingly competitive market. DailyObjects is strengthening its omni-channel presence while retaining control over the brand experience, with approximately 70% of sales driven through owned channels.

Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) are accretive from the start, the brand has Launched 5–6 EBOs in the last 6 months, contributing profitable to both top and bottom lines from Month 1.During the course of this year, the company plans to double its presence across Apple Authorised Reseller (APR) stores and Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs). The brand is also witnessing strong adoption beyond metros, with 35-40% of demand originating from Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities, underscoring the growing appetite for premium, design-led lifestyle tech among aspirational consumers across India.Looking ahead, DailyObjects will continue to scale through product innovation, retail expansion, and disciplined margin improvement as it enters its next phase of sustainable growth.