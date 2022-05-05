Express Computer


CYTRIO partners with Cygnet Infotech to build its Offshore Development Center (ODC) in India

News
By Express Computer
0 25

Cygnet Infotech, a digital engineering services provider, has announced that CYTRIO, a firm in data security and privacy rights management, has partnered with it to build their Offshore Development Center (ODC) in India. Cygnet Infotech will leverage its access to top technology talent, high-quality physical infrastructure, strong software product engineering know-how, and delivery capabilities to bring an integrated development set-up which enables CYTRIO to accelerate development whilst maintaining high operational controls.

“This announcement demonstrates our commitment to a customer-centric growth strategy. It enables CYTRIO to access our skilled technology talent and operational expertise. In our experience, data is the most critical asset which organizations must protect. Data is the fuel that’s enabling organizations to reimagine their business on the solid pillars of data-driven digital transformation. Cygnet Infotech will combine forces with CYTRIO to ensure that we build an integrated ODC that brings the best of both organizations,” observed Santosh Rajput, President North Americas, Cygnet Infotech, Cygnet Infotech.

“CYTRIO is on a mission to help companies of all sizes meet the demands of data privacy and data security with easy-to-use solutions that deliver immediate value and build trust with their customers while protecting their crown jewels. We recognize the value of augmenting our core team with scalable high-skill technology talent to ensure that we continue to innovate at speed. Cygnet Infotech shares our passion for data, security and privacy and the role it can play in unlocking value and driving competitive advantage for businesses. I am delighted to have them as our partner in building our India ODC,” said Vijay Basani, CEO, CYTRIO.

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
Intel & Oracle present Technology Day (Maharashtra) , E Governance Champion Awards
Register Now
close-image