CYTRIO partners with Cygnet Infotech to build its Offshore Development Center (ODC) in India

Cygnet Infotech, a digital engineering services provider, has announced that CYTRIO, a firm in data security and privacy rights management, has partnered with it to build their Offshore Development Center (ODC) in India. Cygnet Infotech will leverage its access to top technology talent, high-quality physical infrastructure, strong software product engineering know-how, and delivery capabilities to bring an integrated development set-up which enables CYTRIO to accelerate development whilst maintaining high operational controls.

“This announcement demonstrates our commitment to a customer-centric growth strategy. It enables CYTRIO to access our skilled technology talent and operational expertise. In our experience, data is the most critical asset which organizations must protect. Data is the fuel that’s enabling organizations to reimagine their business on the solid pillars of data-driven digital transformation. Cygnet Infotech will combine forces with CYTRIO to ensure that we build an integrated ODC that brings the best of both organizations,” observed Santosh Rajput, President North Americas, Cygnet Infotech, Cygnet Infotech.

“CYTRIO is on a mission to help companies of all sizes meet the demands of data privacy and data security with easy-to-use solutions that deliver immediate value and build trust with their customers while protecting their crown jewels. We recognize the value of augmenting our core team with scalable high-skill technology talent to ensure that we continue to innovate at speed. Cygnet Infotech shares our passion for data, security and privacy and the role it can play in unlocking value and driving competitive advantage for businesses. I am delighted to have them as our partner in building our India ODC,” said Vijay Basani, CEO, CYTRIO.