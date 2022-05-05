Express Computer


Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) adopts Bloomberg Solutions for the buy side

News
By Express Computer
Bloomberg announced that Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited (Mirae Asset) has adopted Bloomberg’s Buy-Side solutions to help support enterprise-wide digital transformation. Mirae Asset will use Bloomberg’s Asset and Investment Manager (AIM) and Bloomberg Vault across its investment workflows including fund management, trading, operations, investment risk and compliance; enabling the firm to effectively build scale and navigate a constantly evolving market landscape.

Bloomberg Vault is a hosted service that helps firms meet regulatory record keeping and other compliance obligations. Vault enables firms to capture and archive their e-communications and trade data and perform proactive searches, monitoring and surveillance to analyze such data.

The adoption of Bloomberg’s Buy-Side solutions will help increase the asset manager’s efficiency and agility. Bloomberg AIM helps to maintain and support investment in a diverse set of asset classes regardless of the complexities, while managing costs by optimizing operations and providing tools for investment and regulatory compliance workflows. It will also improve the asset manager’s ability to support electronic execution for their passive funds and securities traded across different regions and geographies.

Manish Jha, Head – Risk Management, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd. said, “With ever increasing complexities in the order management framework and evolving investment compliance risk, it’s vital to use technology to optimize various workflows. Working with Bloomberg’s Buy-side solutions has been an important step in ensuring efficient workflows with respect to Portfolio management, Trading, Investment Compliance and Operations.”

“Investment risk management is a crucial and non-negotiable part of the fund management business,” said Swarup Mohanty, CEO – Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

