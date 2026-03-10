Deloitte launches ConnectSafe cyber facility to secure India’s connected infrastructure

Deloitte India has unveiled ConnectSafe™, a first-of-its-kind cybersecurity facility designed to help organisations safeguard connected ecosystems and critical infrastructure as cyber risks increasingly move beyond data breaches to real-world operational disruption.

Announced on 10 March 2026, the 4,500 sq. ft. facility creates a live simulation environment where organisations can test cyber-threat scenarios across sectors such as automotive, healthcare, industrial systems and consumer technologies without affecting live operations. The move comes as India’s rapid adoption of connected technologies across mobility, energy, manufacturing, agriculture and digital public infrastructure expands the overall attack surface.

According to Deloitte, the facility reflects a shift in cybersecurity priorities, where attacks on operational technology (OT) systems can directly impact human safety, public services and economic stability. The platform enables enterprises to validate security controls, assess vulnerabilities in legacy systems and strengthen resilience against emerging threats linked to IoT, Industry 4.0 and critical infrastructure networks.

Romal Shetty, CEO, Deloitte South Asia, said the initiative aims to build future-ready cyber capabilities from India for a highly connected global environment, where threats increasingly target power systems, smart factories, vehicles and medical devices rather than only IT networks.

Gaurav Shukla, Partner and Leader – Cyber, Deloitte South Asia, added that the facility brings together cyber testing, threat intelligence and system validation to help organisations proactively secure next-generation systems ranging from individual components to large-scale infrastructure.

Deloitte noted that the need for such capabilities is growing as countries treat cyber resilience as a national priority, with attacks on power, transport, healthcare and digital public infrastructure now seen as potential geopolitical risks. ConnectSafe is intended to help enterprises and public-sector organisations prepare for these scenarios by testing security readiness in a controlled but realistic environment.