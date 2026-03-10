SailPoint introduces adaptive identity security with AI-driven governance and machine identity protection

SailPoint has unveiled a new set of AI-powered capabilities on its SailPoint Platform, marking the first major step toward its adaptive identity vision, aimed at securing modern enterprises where human, machine and AI identities are rapidly expanding.

Announced on March 10, 2026, the update focuses on real-time identity governance, privilege risk visibility, non-human identity security, and integrated threat intelligence, as organizations struggle to manage access across increasingly complex cloud, AI and hybrid environments.

According to SailPoint, traditional identity governance models based on periodic reviews are no longer sufficient in a landscape driven by automation, AI agents and machine workloads.

“The old way of identity governance is simply no longer effective. It’s not enough to rely on static, after-the-fact reviews in today’s dynamic threat landscape,” said Chandra Gnanasambandam, EVP of Product and CTO, SailPoint.

“We are moving toward an AI-powered adaptive approach to provide continuous visibility and real-time governance for all identity types, including AI identities, machines, agents and credentials.”

Expanding identity security beyond human users

A major highlight of the announcement is SailPoint’s focus on non-human identities, which now include AI agents, automation tools, service accounts and machine workloads.

New connectors for SailPoint Agent Identity Security allow organizations to discover and govern AI agents running on platforms such as Microsoft 365 Copilot, Databricks, Amazon Bedrock, Google Vertex AI, Salesforce Agentforce, ServiceNow AI Platform and Snowflake Cortex AI.

The company has also enhanced Machine Identity Security with lifecycle management capabilities for traditional machine accounts, enabling better visibility and control over automated processes.

Real-time privilege visibility and risk detection

SailPoint has introduced new privilege discovery, classification and insights capabilities designed to provide complete visibility into privileged access risks across enterprise environments.

The updates to Observability & Insights and Data Access Security integrate identity context with data access pathways, helping organizations detect risky permissions, track sensitive data exposure, and correlate identity activity with potential threats.

These capabilities are designed to support a shift toward least-privilege and zero-standing-privilege models, where users and systems receive only the access they need, when they need it.

AI agents simplify identity operations

SailPoint also announced a new AI agent within Harbor Pilot, its suite of AI-powered assistants, which enables users to request access and manage identity workflows through a guided conversational interface.

The goal is to simplify identity security operations, which are often complex and manual, especially in large enterprises.

Modernizing governance for the AI era

As part of its roadmap, SailPoint is rebuilding core governance capabilities, including a next-generation access certification engine and a redesigned Separation of Duties (SoD) framework, expected in the second half of 2026.

These updates are intended to improve performance, scalability and user experience while supporting the needs of AI-driven organizations.

Four pillars of the adaptive identity framework

SailPoint’s adaptive identity approach is based on four key principles:

-Real-time governance – Continuous monitoring and automated remediation instead of periodic reviews

-Protection for AI and machines – Extending identity security to non-human entities

-Dynamic privilege control – Just-in-time access to reduce standing privilege risk

-Integrated threat management – Linking identity data with SOC and security analytics

-Enterprises moving toward automated identity governance

-Organizations are already using AI-driven identity governance to manage global operations at scale.

“Leveraging SailPoint’s AI capabilities, TMF Group has elevated identity governance into a fully automated, intelligence-driven capability ensuring consistent compliance across 87 jurisdictions while supporting secure global growth,” said Saurabh Gugnani, Global Head – Cybersecurity Engineering, Architecture & Projects, TMF Group.

With AI, automation and machine identities reshaping enterprise environments, SailPoint’s adaptive identity strategy signals a broader shift in the identity security market—from periodic compliance checks to continuous, intelligence-led protection.