Digital India and the role of AI in creating citizen-centric governance

By: Metesh Bhati, Chief Digital and AI Officer, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd.

India is undergoing a digital transformation driven by a robust vision to modernise governance, improve public service delivery, and make technology a core enabler of growth. Launched in 2015, the Digital India initiative aims to empower citizens through accessible digital services, promote digital literacy and ensure universal access to government offerings.

Digital India has been anchored on the success of its Digital Public Infrastructure, such as Aadhaar, DigiLocker and the Unified Payment Interface (UPI). Aadhaar has become the world’s largest biometric identification system, providing over a billion Indians with a unique digital identity that facilitates access to government services. DigiLocker has been eliminating the need for physical documents by allowing citizens to store and access official documents securely online. UPI, a revolutionary digital payments system, has revolutionised financial transactions, making them faster, cheaper, and more secure. In January 2024 alone over 12 billion transactions were processed with UPI, highlighting the rapid adoption of digital financial services. The impact of these initiatives is reflected in India’s digital economy, which contributed 4-4.5% of the GDP in 2014 and is projected to reach 20% by 2026. Reports further estimate that India’s digital economy, valued at $200 billion in 2019, could grow to $500 billion by 2025, largely driven by the increased adoption of digital public goods.

This ambitious digital drive has paved the way for Artificial Intelligence (AI) to play a critical role in creating a governance model that is more citizen-centric, efficient and transparent.

The adoption of AI in governance is becoming increasingly significant in India’s quest to build a more inclusive and responsive government. By automating repetitive tasks, reducing human error, and enabling government officials to focus on more strategic roles, AI can transform governance. AI-powered applications like automated grievance redressal systems, personalised service portals, and chatbots are already improving the citizen experience by providing 24/7 access to information and services. For example, Maharashtra government’s MahaIT uses AI to make data driven decisioning by analysing data from multiple sources to identify areas where government services are lacking, allowing for more targeted interventions. These technologies help ensure that public services are not only efficient but also equitable and inclusive.

AI is redefining how governments deliver services to citizens by improving the precision and efficiency of governance. Through predictive analytics, AI can foresee trends and allocate resources more effectively. For example, predictive models can help identify areas at risk of natural disasters, allowing timely intervention and resource deployment. AI also aids in better data management, crucial for policymaking and effective governance. In healthcare, AI-powered tools can predict disease outbreaks, optimise treatment plans, and manage healthcare resources more efficiently. In agriculture, AI models provide real-time data on weather, soil health, and crop conditions, enabling farmers to make informed decisions. The integration of AI in public service delivery makes governance more responsive to the needs of citizens.

While AI offers significant benefits, its implementation in governance is not without challenges. A major barrier is the shortage of skilled professionals in AI and related fields. India’s AI talent pool is expected to grow from 600,000-650,000 to 1.25 million by 2027, but there is a critical need to improve the quality and expertise of these professionals to meet the growing demand for AI skills. Data sovereignty and security are other critical concerns. As India aims to become a $1 trillion digital economy by 2027-2028, it must ensure that data storage and processing comply with local regulations, safeguard national security, and protect citizen privacy. Sovereign cloud frameworks could play a vital role in this context, ensuring data remains within the country while fostering economic growth.

AI is poised to revolutionise eGovernance in India, making it more citizen-centric, efficient, and transparent. By leveraging AI technologies, India can create a more inclusive and efficient citizen-centric governance model that addresses the diverse needs of its citizens. As the government continues to invest in AI, it must also focus on overcoming challenges like talent shortages and data security to fully realize AI’s potential. In doing so, AI will not only enhance the quality of governance but also play a crucial role in India’s journey toward becoming a leading digital economy.

