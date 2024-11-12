Zendesk launches flexible pricing for customised AI journeys

Zendesk introduced their market-leading AI Dynamic Pricing Plan, a flexible pricing and usage approach designed to make AI in service more accessible and adaptable for businesses. This allows companies to adjust their investment between human agents and AI agents, providing the flexibility needed to be responsive as customer needs, business goals and market demands evolve.

“In just a few years, there will be a massive shift in the amount of service that is automated – we predict 100% of interactions will involve AI. With this in mind, we want to give our customers the freedom and flexibility to adopt AI and automation at a pace that best suits their business needs,” said Tom Eggemeier, CEO of Zendesk. “The AI Dynamic Pricing Plan allows our customers to adjust as they learn and refine their approach to service without being constrained to one setup.”

According to Zendesk’s Future of AI-Powered CX report, 83 percent of CX leaders in India predict traditional customer service will become obsolete in three years, with AI powering all service channels. Additionally, 92% of leaders believe AI is transforming customer experience, and expect an exponential rise in customer interactions by 2027, five times the current levels. This shift calls for flexible solutions like Zendesk’s AI Dynamic Pricing Plan to ensure businesses can scale AI usage efficiently and manage the demands of increased interactions effectively.

“AI is fast evolving from a distant vision to an immediate necessity for customer experience transformation among Indian businesses,” said Maureen Chong, Regional Vice President, Asia, Zendesk. “With over 80% of CX leaders in India expecting all channels to be powered by AI, Zendesk’s AI Dynamic Pricing Plan makes AI less daunting by giving organisations the flexibility to experiment with it in their own time. This approach allows businesses to deploy and scale AI strategically without any constraints of the traditional pricing model.”

Zendesk’s model–the first of its kind in the market–offers companies flexibility in adopting AI for customer service by allowing them to adapt and scale their approach over time. Unlike traditional setups that can restrict adaptability, Zendesk lets businesses use human agents or AI agents, or a combination of both, and shift investments as needs evolve. This approach enables CX leaders to tailor their AI adoption based on current and future requirements of the business.

“The advent of AI and automation has transformed the traditional pricing model, as companies embrace outcome-based pricing that shows a direct link between AI and ROI,” says Keith Dawson, Director of Research, Customer Experience, ISG Software Research. “However, as businesses adopt AI, they want to be able to adjust without the potential risk of extra costs or complex commitments. Zendesk’s pricing model aligns with the market trend of companies seeking a way to explore AI and automation with the added flexibility.”

Following the successful launch of Outcome-Based Pricing, in which businesses pay only for the real results delivered by AI agents, the AI Dynamic Pricing Plan offers a flexible allocation approach. It allows companies to optimise their spending across different pricing models—such as outcome-based and seat-based pricing—ensuring they see a strong return on their AI investments.

With this new approach, Zendesk reaffirms its commitment to being a trusted partner for businesses as they expand their use of AI, removing the constraints of traditional setups. By allowing customers to tailor their approach, Zendesk aims to make AI a practical and accessible choice for companies focused on enhancing both customer and employee service strategies.