Facebook joins The Linux Foundation at highest level

Facebook that has been an active contributor to major open source projects is joining The Linux Foundation membership at the highest level.

As a Platinum member, Facebook’s Head of Open Source Kathy Kam will join the Linux Foundation’s board, reports ZDNet.

The Linux Foundation is a non-profit technology consortium founded in 2000 as a merger between Open Source Development Labs and the Free Standards Group to standardise Linux, support its growth and promote its commercial adoption.

Most web-based companies are built on Linux and open-source software.

Facebook has been the lead contributor of many Linux Foundation-hosted projects, such as Presto, GraphQL, Osquery and ONNX.

The social network also employs many Linux kernel key developers and maintainers.

Facebook Connectivity and the open-source Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Foundation is already bringing fast, reliable internet to underserved populations across the globe.

By creating and sustaining PyTorch, Facebook also accelerates machine learning’s pace of innovation.

In recent years, the Linux Foundation has expanded its support programmes through events, training and certification, and open source projects.

Projects hosted at the Linux Foundation include the Linux kernel project, Kubernetes, Automotive Grade Linux, Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP), Hyperledger, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Cloud Foundry Foundation, Xen Project, and many others.

–IANS

