How AI-driven observability is transforming IT operations

For more than a decade, dashboards have defined how enterprises run IT. More visibility, more alerts, more metrics. Yet for many Indian CIOs, a hard truth has emerged: visibility alone does not prevent failure.

Despite increasingly sophisticated monitoring tools, outages persist, customer experience degrades, and IT teams remain stuck in reactive mode. What’s breaking this model is not just technology complexity—but rising business and regulatory pressure that dashboards were never designed to handle. “Customer and business demands are accelerating at a pace that traditional operations models simply can’t keep up with,” says Rafi Katanasho, APJ Chief Technical Officer and VP of Solution Engineering at Dynatrace. “With cloud, microservices, and AI workloads, the data volume and complexity now exceed what humans can reasonably manage in real time.”

This gap between visibility and control is driving CIOs toward a new operating model: autonomous operations.

Why Reactive IT Is No Longer Acceptable

Most IT teams still discover issues after customers feel the impact. Alerts flood inboxes, investigations take time, and by the time root causes are identified, damage is already done.

“By the time an issue is investigated, customers have already been affected—and that’s no longer acceptable when downtime has immediate reputational impact,” Katanasho explains.

In India, the cost of failure has risen sharply. With the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act now in force, operational lapses carry direct financial consequences. A serious breach can attract penalties of up to INR 250 crore, pushing operational resilience firmly into the boardroom. The implication for CIOs is clear: traditional monitoring must give way to real-time intelligence, where AI understands systems continuously and acts before users are affected.

What Intelligent Operations Really Look Like

Contrary to popular belief, intelligent operations don’t mean more dashboards. They mean fewer distractions and clearer decisions.

“In real environments, intelligent operations look nothing like rows of dashboards,” says Katanasho. “Observability becomes a real-time decision engine that links system behaviour directly to business outcomes.”

Instead of flagging that a service is slow, modern platforms identify the exact microservice at fault, explain its impact on a specific customer journey, and quantify potential revenue loss. During peak demand—festive sales, flash promotions, or traffic spikes—observability automatically deepens around critical transactions without manual tuning.

Over time, this capability evolves into a control plane—continuously governing reliability, performance, security, and optimisation across hybrid and cloud-native environments.

Where CIOs Start Automating—and Where They Don’t

The shift to autonomy doesn’t begin with sweeping transformation. It starts pragmatically.

“The easiest areas to automate are where toil is highest and risk is lowest,” Katanasho notes.

Incident response, ticket triage, on-call escalations, and resource scaling follow predictable patterns, making them ideal entry points. Automating these functions reduces human error during high-pressure incidents and frees engineers to focus on higher-value work.

However, not everything should be automated. Complex change management, compliance-heavy decisions, and legacy system coordination still require human judgment. The most effective CIOs treat autonomy as augmentation, not replacement.

When AI Moves from Detection to Action

AI’s role in IT operations is rapidly expanding from insight to execution.

Predictive autoscaling now anticipates traffic surges before performance degrades. Automated rollbacks reverse faulty deployments the moment anomalies appear.

“Security is becoming more autonomous as well,” says Katanasho. “If a workload or user behaves suspiciously, AI can quarantine the endpoint in seconds—far faster than any manual investigation.”

Even routine workflows—ticket creation, prioritisation, and routing—are increasingly handled by AI. Across business functions, co-pilots in finance, HR, and operations are reducing cognitive load and accelerating decisions. The common outcome: less noise, more focus on outcomes.

Connecting Insight to Action

Autonomous operations depend on tightly integrated intelligence and automation.

“Think of Davis AI as the analytical brain,” Katanasho explains. “It uses causal reasoning to explain exactly what’s happening across applications, infrastructure, and user behaviour—and why.”

This intelligence relies on high-quality, contextual data. That’s where Grail, Dynatrace’s unified data lakehouse, plays a critical role by bringing metrics, events, logs, and traces into a single, queryable environment.

Once insight and data align, Automation Engine closes the loop—triggering remediation workflows, updating tickets, or enforcing policies automatically. The result is faster resolution without human bottlenecks.

Agentic AI and the Digital Operations Workforce

The emergence of the Agentic AI Marketplace is accelerating this shift. Enterprises can deploy pre-built AI agents for cost optimisation, SLO enforcement, performance tuning, and security controls.

“Instead of building automation logic from scratch, organisations can deploy governed, enterprise-grade agents that execute multi-step tasks autonomously,” says Katanasho.

Because these agents are extensible, partners and customers can publish their own, tailoring automation to their environments. At scale, they function as a digital operations workforce, operating alongside human teams at machine speed.

Debugging Without Disruption

Autonomy also reshapes how teams diagnose problems. Traditional debugging—reproducing issues locally or redeploying code—fails in microservices, serverless, and AI-native architectures.

“Many production issues only surface under real conditions, and gathering enough detail can take days,” Katanasho observes.

Dynatrace’s Live Debugger allows developers to inspect code-level behaviour directly in production, without redeployments or traffic disruption. Early adopters such as TELUS have reduced debugging time by up to 95%, turning lengthy investigation cycles into near-instant checks.

Beyond Dashboards: Observability as a Control System

Dashboards will remain—but their role is diminishing. The future of observability lies in context, explanation, and automated action. “AI-driven observability will tell you what happened, why it happened, how it impacts the business, and what to do next,” says Katanasho.

At this stage, observability becomes the enterprise’s digital nervous system—continuously sensing, analysing, and acting across complex environments.

What CIOs Should Build Now

Five years from now, AI-first enterprises will embed intelligence into every decision, supported by governed, transparent models across IT, security, finance, and customer operations.

CIOs must start today by building unified data foundations, governance frameworks, and targeted automation initiatives that deliver fast, visible wins.

“CIOs who start small—but start now—will be the ones shaping India’s digital economy,” Katanasho concludes. “Autonomous operations aren’t about the future of IT. They’re about the future of the enterprise.”