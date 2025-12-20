Driving Digital Governance at Scale: Ravikiran Tirumala on MeeSeva, AI Innovation, and Citizen-Centric Services in Telangana

As governments across India accelerate their digital transformation journeys, Telangana has emerged as a frontrunner in citizen-centric service delivery. At the heart of this evolution is the state’s Electronic Service Delivery (ESD), IT, E&C Department, Telangana, which oversees flagship platforms such as MeeSeva, T-Wallet, and several emerging AI-led initiatives.

In this exclusive interaction with Express Computer, Ravikiran Tirumala, Commissioner, ESD, Government of Telangana, shares insights into how the state is leveraging technology to simplify governance, expand inclusivity, and move towards proactive service delivery. From launching WhatsApp-based access to hundreds of citizen services and developing government-owned facial recognition technology, to exploring quantum-safe data security and large-scale AI skilling, Ravikiran Tirumala outlines Telangana’s vision for future-ready digital governance—where convenience, security, and scale go hand in hand.

Watch the full insightful interview: