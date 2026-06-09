India’s Voice AI Opportunity: From the world’s call centre to the world’s CX leader

By: Vimal Nair, Chief Growth Officer, Krisp

India runs the world’s largest voice-driven CX operation. For two decades, our advantage was workforce scale. The next decade will be decided by something else. As digital-first experiences fuel rising expectations, service teams are under constant pressure to resolve more issues, faster, while maintaining consistency and empathy. Gartner estimates that nearly a third of callers abandon their service journeys if kept waiting too long.

While 98% of contact centres are already using AI, 61% of contact centre operators still report an increase in challenging, complex customer interactions. This gap between tool adoption and outcome improvement is the defining challenge for CX leaders today.

For India’s contact centre and BPM industry, these pressures are acute. The country’s competitive position has long rested on workforce scale, English-language capability, and cost arbitrage. But sustained competitiveness in this environment requires a rethinking of how technology can be embedded into frontline operations.

According to Nasscom’s State of CX India 2025 report, self-service interactions are expected to account for 40–70% of customer engagements by 2030, up from 25–40% today. As routine queries move to automated channels, the conversations that reach human agents become more complex, emotionally charged, and business-critical. In this environment, Voice AI does not replace human-led service; it enhances it by helping agents communicate more clearly, resolve issues faster, and deliver more consistent customer experiences at scale.

Voice AI transforms customer service

Voice AI strengthens the quality of every customer interaction from the moment a conversation begins. Clean audio is foundational to every downstream AI capability, from transcription and analytics to agent assist and quality monitoring. Real-world audio is messy. When calls are disrupted by background noise, voices, or even accents, the performance of every system built on top of that audio deteriorates. Voice AI addresses this by optimising speech clarity in real time, enabling more accurate insights, smoother customer interactions, and more consistent service delivery even in unpredictable environments.

India’s voice-delivery industry also faces challenges related to language, geography, and accent diversity. Many contact centres are constrained by the need to recruit from specific talent pools and prioritise language proficiency over domain expertise or customer-service capability. At the same time, accent-related comprehension gaps can create friction for customers and increase cognitive load for agents. Voice AI helps address both challenges by broadening access to talent and making communication clearer across markets.

Emerging Voice AI capabilities, including accent adaptation and speech enhancement technologies, are helping reduce communication friction across geographies. Beyond improving the customer experience, it reduces the cognitive load and stress agents carry throughout the day, improving the agent experience and reducing attrition rates.

The same logic applies to language. Speech-to-speech translation immediately scales a call centre’s ability to handle multilingual queues without building language-specific hiring pipelines. A Bengaluru operation can serve Tamil, Hindi, and English-speaking customers without routing calls to separate teams or deploying interpreters.

Modern AI voice-agent platforms can analyse conversation outcomes, identify patterns associated with successful resolutions, and flag areas where automation or agent performance can be improved. This creates a continuous feedback loop that strengthens both customer experience and operational efficiency over time.

The Indian market is already seeing targeted Voice AI investment to sharpen conversation quality and analytics capabilities for Indian enterprises. This reflects a broader shift in which global Voice AI development is increasingly shaping India’s operational realities.

Orchestrating Better CX

Organisations that generate the strongest returns from Voice AI treat it as a structured, strategic programme. A phased approach reduces implementation risk and builds the internal evidence base needed to justify broader investment.

As a first step, start in a single queue or geography with foundational capabilities like noise cancellation and accent conversion, which offer the quickest ROI.

As results are validated, scale the deployment across lines of business and languages. We can achieve this by connecting Voice AI outputs to QA workflows, training programmes, and workforce planning systems for the compounding benefits to materialise.

AI agents and human agents operate as a coordinated system:

AI agents can handle a bulk of incoming calls, managing the most frequent and simple customer needs with consistency and speed:password resets, balance enquiries order statuses, etc.

Human agents then focus primarily on high-stakes interactions that require judgement, emotional sensitivity, and contextual reasoning.

With AI-powered routing based on intent, sentiment, and language, we ensure that customers reach the right agent the first time. At the same time, real-time context delivered to that agent enables faster, more personalised resolutions.

With Voice AI, a Mumbai-based agent can serve a customer in Glasgow with real-time accent conversion, removing the comprehension friction that historically drove repeat calls and low satisfaction scores. A day-three agent resolves a billing dispute with agent assist, surfacing the relevant policy and the right empathy cues in real time. This allows them to perform at a level that would previously have required months of training. Voice agents can handle routine enquiries end-to-end, with seamless escalation to a human agent when the situation requires it.

Entry-level voice-based support positions in the customer service space typically face high attrition rates. When contact centres embed Voice AI capabilities into their service delivery model, this shifts them from competing on headcount cost to competing on outcome quality, which is a more defensible and more profitable position.

India has spent decades building one of the world’s most capable customer service workforces. Voice AI makes that workforce even more effective, enabling delivery across more languages and markets, and with far greater visibility into every conversation. The transition from labour arbitrage to capability led CX leadership is the defining strategic opportunity for Indian BPO providers today, and the window to move early is narrowing.