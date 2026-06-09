Exclusive Networks partners with FireMon to tackle India’s surging cyber risk crisis

Exclusive Networks has formed a distribution partnership with FireMon to address a rapidly worsening cybersecurity landscape across India and South Asia.

India’s digital economy is growing faster than most organisations can secure it. As businesses scale rapidly, move to the cloud, and face stricter regulatory requirements, demand for a smarter network security policy management platform is rising sharply. Cybersecurity incidents more than doubled from 2022 to 2024, and the average cost of a data breach reached ₹220 million (~US $2.6 million) in 2025, up 13% year on year.

Under the agreement, Exclusive Networks will bring FireMon’s network security policy management platform to enterprise customers and channel partners across the region. The focus will be on helping organisations that run large, complex network security environments across multiple vendors, firewalls, cloud controls, and hybrid infrastructure, gain better oversight, meet regulatory requirements more efficiently and identify policy-related risk earlier, validate changes before deployment, and reduce compliance drift. Priority sectors include; banking and financial services, telecommunications, government, managed service providers, and large enterprise environments.

FireMon’s network security policy management platform gives security teams a clear, up-to-date picture of how network security policies are configured across firewalls, cloud controls, and hybrid environments, automates the processes needed to stay compliant, and flags potential risks early. This allows teams to move from constantly putting out fires to running security in a more structured, confident way.

“The organisations we work with across India and South Asia are ambitious. They’re scaling fast, running complex environments, and they need security operations that can keep pace,” said: Veeranna Ganigere, Regional General Manager for India and SAARC at Exclusive Networks. “FireMon gives our channel a genuinely differentiated answer to that challenge, helping customers gain clear visibility and strong oversight across even the most complex setups. That is a conversation our partners can walk into with confidence.”

Hari Bhullar, SVP International Sales, Firemon said: “Expanding meaningfully in a market like India requires more than a great product. It requires trusted local relationships, on-the-ground credibility, and a partner network already working closely with the right customers. Exclusive Networks brings all of that. And with their presence spanning more than 50 countries, this partnership has the potential to grow well beyond where it started. We are building from a position of strength, and that changes the kind of impact we can have from day one.”

As part of the partnership, Exclusive Networks will provide dedicated partner support, pre-sales consulting, hands-on solution testing, enablement programmes, and ongoing technical assistance to help customers and partners get the most out of the collaboration.