NTT DATA expands collaboration with Google Cloud to accelerate enterprise AI from pilots to production

NTT DATA announced an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud to help enterprises move from AI experimentation to scaled deployment of agentic AI solutions built with Gemini Enterprise. The collaboration is focused on enabling AI-powered reinvention, helping enterprises redesign processes, operating models and customer experiences using agentic AI.

The collaboration combines Google Cloud’s AI, data and cloud platform capabilities with NTT DATA’s global delivery scale and deep industry expertise across strategy, implementation, adoption, managed services and value realisation. Together, the companies will help clients embed AI into core workflows, improve productivity, accelerate time-to-value and support governance, security, compliance and responsible use of AI.

NTT DATA is establishing a dedicated global Gemini Enterprise practice, backed by joint business planning, technical enablement, training, certifications, engineering support and coordinated go-to-market investments. NTT DATA aims to certify 5,000 Gemini Enterprise experts globally.

The NTT DATA Gemini Enterprise practice will help clients accelerate deployment, deepen adoption and create more repeatable paths to business value with Gemini Enterprise. This includes a joint roadmap to co-innovate up to 500 AI agents across horizontal and industry-specific enterprise use cases, creating reusable building blocks for rapid, scalable AI adoption.

NTT DATA will rapidly design, build and deploy AI solutions across enterprise workflows. This expanded collaboration with Google Cloud represents a new model for enterprise AI deployment, combining platform innovation, engineering depth and industry expertise into a single integrated approach.

The companies will enable thousands of AI-skilled engineers, “forward-deployed engineers” embedded directly with clients, alongside industry domain experts, forming integrated co-innovation teams to deliver enterprise-scale AI solutions. These teams will work directly with clients to accelerate solution development, support deployments and address complex technical challenges in real-time, reducing time-to-value and accelerating production adoption.

The initiative will support the development of AI agents across a broad range of industry, IT and domain services, including re-imagining business processes in banking, insurance, manufacturing and retail, accelerating cloud migration and software development and optimising marketing performance, procurement and finance operations.

Key components of the program include:

– Industrialised agent development and deployment: A global factory model that combines reusable assets, engineering talent and co-innovation pipelines to design, build and scale AI agents across enterprise workflows.

– Dedicated joint engineering and innovation teams: Integrated teams of NTT DATA experts and Google Cloud engineers working side by side to prototype, produce and scale high-value use cases.

– Sovereign, secure and compliant AI by design: Support for sovereign AI deployments that meet data residency, regulatory and compliance requirements, leveraging Google Cloud capabilities alongside NTT DATA’s global leadership in data centres and managed services.

– Pre-built and industry-specific agent solutions: A growing catalog of reusable, industry specific AI agents and accelerators to speed deployment, reduce risk and accelerate time-to-value.

“Enterprises need a practical way to scale AI adoption, strengthen governance, enable their workforce and create measurable business value,” said Abhijit Dubey, CEO and Chief AI Officer, NTT DATA, Inc. “This expanded partnership with Google Cloud and NTT DATA is helping clients move beyond pilots and embed AI into the way their organisations operate, creating a faster and lower-risk path to enterprise-wide transformation.”

“We are seeing massive demand for AI agents that can fundamentally transform core business workflows,” said Matt Renner, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Google Cloud. “This expanded partnership combines Google Cloud’s leading AI platform with NTT DATA’s delivery strength. By developing hundreds of agents and training thousands of experts, NTT DATA is ensuring our joint customers have the specialised resources required to deploy sophisticated AI solutions at a global scale.”

Many organisations have made progress with AI, but fewer have scaled it across the enterprise in ways that change how work gets done. The challenge goes beyond technology access and includes governance, workforce enablement, use-case prioritisation, rollout planning and the ability to connect adoption to business outcomes.

According to a recent NTT DATA client survey, 99% of enterprises say AI is driving greater demand for cloud investment. At the same time, 88% report that current cloud investment levels are putting AI, cloud-native and modernisation initiatives at risk. NTT DATA’s expanded work with Google Cloud is designed to help close that gap by aligning AI ambition with the scalable, secure cloud infrastructure required to deliver results.