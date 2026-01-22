Infoblox Exchange 2025: Your future runs on insights

Infoblox Exchange 2025 concluded as a high-impact two-city series across Bengaluru and Mumbai, bringing together industry IT leaders, CIOs, CISOs and senior technology decision-makers to explore the future of networking, security and cloud in an era defined by AI, hybrid infrastructures and escalating cyber threats.

Held on December at ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru, and December at Aurika, Mumbai International Airport, the Exchange served as a strategic forum for enterprises seeking greater visibility, control and resilience across increasingly complex digital environments. The event reinforced a central message: insight-driven networks are foundational to secure, scalable growth.

Leading the Shift to Insight-Driven Security

Visionary keynote session from Infoblox SVP and Chief Product Officer, Mukesh Gupta, shared his perspective on how AI-driven workloads and distributed architectures are reshaping enterprise networks and security priorities. Faraz Aladin, Vice President, Technical Marketing, Infoblox, highlighted regional threat trends and the growing need for intelligence-led, proactive defence strategies.

Across sessions, speakers emphasised the shift from reactive security models to preemptive, insight-driven approaches—where core network services such as DNS, DHCP and IP address management (DDI) play a critical role in threat detection, automation and operational efficiency.

Simplifying Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Complexity

Hybrid and multi-cloud transformation featured prominently across both cities. Infoblox experts explored how a unified DDI foundation provides a consistent control layer across on-premises and cloud environments, enabling organisations to scale securely while maintaining governance and compliance. Practical discussions, including cloud adoption and AWS-focused sessions, demonstrated how enterprises can reduce complexity without compromising performance.

Customer Perspectives and Hands-On Experiences

Customer leaders from large enterprises shared real-world stories on strengthening network visibility, reducing cyber risk and enabling Zero Trust architectures at scale. Complementing these insights, hands-on lab experiences allowed participants to engage directly with Infoblox solutions, exploring use cases across hybrid, multi-cloud, network automation and DNS-based threat defence.

Shaping What’s Next

Infoblox Exchange 2025 reinforced that the future of networking and security is insight-led. By embedding intelligence, visibility and automation at the network core, organisations can confidently support AI-driven innovation while staying resilient against evolving threats.

Explore the session videos, expert bytes and customer conversations to revisit key moments and hear directly from the Infoblox leaders and industry peers shaping the next phase of secure digital transformation.