Kyndryl collaborates with Fortinet to launch Managed SASE solution

Kyndryl collaborates with Fortinet to launch Managed SASE solution

News
By Express Computer
Kyndryl announced the introduction of a managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution powered by Fortinet, which aims to help customers enable advanced network security initiatives. The solution combines Fortinet’s industry-leading cloud-delivered security and secure networking solutions with Kyndryl’s network and security services to design, build, manage and modernize mission-critical networking for customers across industries.

SASE converges networking and security capabilities into a unified cloud-delivered service. SASE offers Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) and SD-WAN to deliver consistent security and enhanced user experience for users everywhere.

The SASE solution combines edge computing capabilities with advanced and versatile network security tools — including Kyndryl’s automated programmable SD-WAN infrastructure service — to provide end-to-end services that help companies reduce costs and complexity while providing the flexibility needed to meet changing business requirements.

“We are excited to offer this managed SASE solution with Fortinet to help customers transform their network and security architecture to reduce cyber risk, costs, and complexity,” said Paul Savill, Global Network & Edge Computing Practice Leader, Kyndryl. “The integration of SASE capabilities converges Zero Trust security capabilities into enterprise architectures, which is becoming paramount to achieving a trusted network security posture.”

Kyndryl and Fortinet are working together to help businesses safely scale network access policies when traditional network architectures become obsolete or need to be replaced. The new managed SASE solution provides integrated, high-performance security available from industry-leading cloud-based services.

“Fortinet secure networking solutions enable partners like Kyndryl to deliver differentiated services to help enterprise customers advance their SASE journeys,” said John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet. “This collaboration is the latest example of Fortinet’s commitment to providing a comprehensive single-vendor SASE solution that enables the convergence of networking and security.”

The new SASE security offering expands upon the managed SD-WAN service Kyndryl already has in place with Fortinet. Kyndryl is leveraging Fortinet secure networking solutions to help enterprise customers modernize their security architectures and embed cyber resilience into their organizations. As a result of the collaboration, Kyndryl and Fortinet are helping to enable flexible, cost-effective and secure connectivity at scale across hybrid cloud environments for enterprises.

Kyndryl and Fortinet have also established a partnership in support of joint customers. Kyndryl was recently awarded Fortinet’s 2022 Global Systems Integrator (GSI) Partner of the Year, which recognized Kyndryl’s solution innovation, agility and scale, and its use of Fortinet Security Fabric solutions to drive customer success.

