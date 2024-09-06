MoEngage celebrates 10 years of transforming customer experiences and pioneering brand growth globally

MoEngage celebrated a significant milestone in its history. In the dynamic and constantly changing world of technology, it marks ten years in business, empowering customer experience, and pioneering brand growth globally. MoEngage is committed to helping brands succeed with its comprehensive platform. It provides cutting-edge technology solutions with best-in-class marketing automation features. Its platform empowers brands to create personalised, omnichannel experiences that resonate with their audiences and drive business growth. This approach has propelled enterprises worldwide to unlock remarkable success.

MoEngage is a privately held company that began with the note-worthy entrepreneurial spirit of our two visionary Co-founders, Raviteja Dodda (Chief Executive Officer) and Yashwanth Kumar (Chief Technology Officer), who brought all their experience, knowledge, education, and skills to establish MoEngage.

Ten years of milestones and achievements

This dedication to customer success has translated into impressive growth for MoEngage. The company has experienced a remarkable growth:

-A 9X Uplift in Revenue over the last five years.

-1200+ new customers added, out of which over 150 are enterprise (large-scale) brands, including Domino’s, Unilever, PNB, SBI -Securities, TATA Digital, Tanishq, BigBasket, IndusInd Bank, The Indian Express, Wynk Music, Nestle, Samsung, 7-Eleven, McAfee and more.

-Customers present in 56 countries as of April 2024 and expanded into the LATAM region in the last five years

-Partnered with over 257 partners, including 170 tech integrators, 45 resellers, 30 agencies, and 12 Global System Integrators (GSI). These include big names like EY, Digitas, mParticle, AWS, Meta, and Infosys.

-Onboarded a team of over 750 talented individuals across various functions

-Created a robust security infrastructure with 6 data centers globally

-Garnered security compliance certifications like Philippines NPC Seal of Registration, PIMS ISO 27701: 2019 Certification, BCMS ISO 22301:2019 Certification, ISO 27001:2022 Compliance, SOC 2 Type 2 Attestation, CSA STAR Level 2, CCPA Compliance, GDPR

-Compliance as well as HIPAA compliance

-Operating at a massive scale, processing 1 Trillion+ Data points per month, sending 80 Billion+ Messages per month and 1 Billion+

-Emails per month, and engaging 900 Million+ MAUs per month

-Evolved the product with ground-breaking innovation, and purpose-built offerings like MoEngage for Financial Services, Server-side

-Personalisation, Warehouse Audiences, and Merlin AI (a generative AI engine), among others

-Expanded to over 12+ channels, including Mobile Push, Web Push, Email, SMS, RCS, Facebook Audience, Google Ads Audience, and Connectors, among others, providing consumer brands with access to the latest tech (and channels) with minimal downtime

MoEngage is also deeply invested in fostering a thriving community. The company has been empowering marketers and product owners through initiatives like:

-#GROWTH community with insightful summits, mixers, roundtables, masterclasses, and a dedicated content hub for customer engagement best practices, has brought together over 50,000+ growth and marketing professionals. Additionally, since its inception in 2019, the #GROWTH academy, a peer-to-peer learning community for product, marketing, and growth professionals worldwide, has grown exceptionally well

-Customer Engagement Leadership Program (CELP), a cohort-based program to impart customer lifecycle management and strategy knowledge via CRM and Growth leaders

These initiatives have not only provided valuable educational resources and facilitated knowledge exchange but also enabled businesses to connect with industry veterans

Marking a decade of superior enterprise customer engagement

As MoEngage celebrates its 10th anniversary, the company looks towards a future of continuous innovation and unwavering dedication to customer success. With a focus on enterprise-centric solutions, MoEngage is well-positioned to empower businesses of all sizes to thrive. The platform is designed for scale, accommodating the growing needs of large enterprises.

“Our commitment at MoEngage transcends mere product offerings; it is our unwavering dedication to our customers’ success that distinguishes us. We’ve consistently received praise for our platform’s speed, agility, and the ease with which it integrates with their Martech stacks. This ensures that enterprise businesses can modernise their infrastructure with MoEngage without facing major disruptions. In addition, our purpose-built features and functionalities enable large-scale businesses to swiftly adapt to evolving customer needs and market trends,” reflects Raviteja Dodda, Founder of MoEngage.

MoEngage’s 10-year journey is a testament to its unwavering commitment to driving exceptional customer experiences. With a focus on scalability, security, and fostering a thriving community, the company is poised to continue its impressive growth trajectory and remain a leader in the enterprise customer engagement landscape.