Technology Sabha 2024 Awards Ceremony | Day 1
Technology Sabha 2024 | DAY 1 | 23rd August 2024 | Ramada by Wyndham Lucknow
Technology Sabha 2024 Awards Ceremony Winners:
Award Category: Enterprise Applications
+ Department of Stamps and Registration, Govt of Karnataka
+ Agriculture Department, Bihar
+ Mahakosh, Finance Dept., Govt of Maharashtra
+ National Informatics Centre (NIC), Odisha
+ Directorate of IT, Government of Maharashtra
+ Department of Mineral Resources, Government of Chhattisgarh
Award Category: Analytics/Big Data
+ National Informatics Centre (NIC), Uttar Pradesh
Award Category: Enterprise Security
+ Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)
+ Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT)
Critical Infrastructure Cyber Shield Award
+ Center for Railway Information System (CRIS)
Global Identity Security Leadership Award
+ Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)