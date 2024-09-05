Technology Sabha 2024 Awards Ceremony | Day 1

Technology Sabha 2024 Awards Ceremony Winners:

Award Category: Enterprise Applications

+ Department of Stamps and Registration, Govt of Karnataka

+ Agriculture Department, Bihar

+ Mahakosh, Finance Dept., Govt of Maharashtra

+ National Informatics Centre (NIC), Odisha

+ Directorate of IT, Government of Maharashtra

+ Department of Mineral Resources, Government of Chhattisgarh

Award Category: Analytics/Big Data

+ National Informatics Centre (NIC), Uttar Pradesh

Award Category: Enterprise Security

+ Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

+ Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT)

Critical Infrastructure Cyber Shield Award

+ Center for Railway Information System (CRIS)

Global Identity Security Leadership Award

+ Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)