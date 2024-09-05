Express Computer

Technology Sabha 2024 Awards Ceremony | Day 1

Technology Sabha 2024 | DAY 1 | 23rd August 2024 | Ramada by Wyndham Lucknow

Technology Sabha 2024 Awards Ceremony Winners:

Award Category: Enterprise Applications
+ Department of Stamps and Registration, Govt of Karnataka
+ Agriculture Department, Bihar
+ Mahakosh, Finance Dept., Govt of Maharashtra
+ National Informatics Centre (NIC), Odisha
+ Directorate of IT, Government of Maharashtra
+ Department of Mineral Resources, Government of Chhattisgarh

Award Category: Analytics/Big Data
+ National Informatics Centre (NIC), Uttar Pradesh

Award Category: Enterprise Security
+ Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)
+ Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT)

Critical Infrastructure Cyber Shield Award
+ Center for Railway Information System (CRIS)

Global Identity Security Leadership Award
+ Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

