In this video:

Porkovan Veeramani, Head Solution Eng., Partner Mgt. & Presales, Orange Business India

Topic: Harnessing Gen AI for Digital Transformation and Governance

Key Highlights:

[1] AI, focusing on trustworthy, green, regulation-compliant AI aligned with a “Human-inside” mission.

[2] Utilise the expertise of recognised data and AI professionals to enhance your projects and convert data into valuable business assets.

[3] Choose IT solutions that are enriched with data and AI, adding significant value to your business

[4] By leveraging AI, companies can create a seamless and personalised customer journey. AI tools can analyse customer data to provide tailored recommendations, anticipate needs, and streamline interactions, resulting in higher satisfaction and loyalty.

[5] Implementing AI can optimise various business processes, leading to cost savings and increased profitability.

[6] AI can automate routine tasks, improve decision-making through data insights, and enhance overall productivity, allowing for better resource allocation and operational agility.