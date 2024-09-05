Porkovan Veeramani, Head Solution Eng., Partner Mgt. & Presales, Orange Business India
Technology Sabha 2024 | DAY 1 | 23rd August 2024 | Ramada by Wyndham Lucknow
In this video:
Topic: Harnessing Gen AI for Digital Transformation and Governance
Key Highlights:
[1] AI, focusing on trustworthy, green, regulation-compliant AI aligned with a “Human-inside” mission.
[2] Utilise the expertise of recognised data and AI professionals to enhance your projects and convert data into valuable business assets.
[3] Choose IT solutions that are enriched with data and AI, adding significant value to your business
[4] By leveraging AI, companies can create a seamless and personalised customer journey. AI tools can analyse customer data to provide tailored recommendations, anticipate needs, and streamline interactions, resulting in higher satisfaction and loyalty.
[5] Implementing AI can optimise various business processes, leading to cost savings and increased profitability.
[6] AI can automate routine tasks, improve decision-making through data insights, and enhance overall productivity, allowing for better resource allocation and operational agility.