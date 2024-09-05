Express Computer

Neha Jain, Special Secretary, IT&E, and MD, UPDESCO

Technology Sabha 2024 | DAY 1 | 23rd August 2024 | Ramada by Wyndham Lucknow

In this video:
Neha Jain, Special Secretary, IT&E, and MD, UPDESCO & Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Topic: “Insight Exchange” – Exploring UPDESCO’s Digital Transformation and Future Initiatives

Key Highlights:
[1] The focus is on creating efficient and transparent digital procurement processes to ensure that citizens are empowered and devices are utilized effectively.

[2] My Mitra Project was developed for the mining department, this project addresses significant challenges by implementing AI-enabled gates for image detection, thereby enhancing security and monitoring.

[3] MyTag Implementation is Similar to FASTag, MyTag is used in the mining sector to track and monitor activities, with an emphasis on integrating advanced technologies for more comprehensive oversight.

[4] Cybersecurity is a major concern, and the establishment of UPCERT, along with our cybersecurity policies, has been pivotal in securing our network.

[5] My vision for Uttar Pradesh focuses on three key areas: IT investment, IT adoption based on Technology Readiness Assessment (TRA), and IT scaling, ensuring that every government employee is equipped with the necessary technology.

[6] One of our notable initiatives includes the introduction of electronic weighing scales connected via Bluetooth for ration card holders. This system ensures that the machine does not proceed if the ration quantity is insufficient, thereby enhancing the accuracy and integrity of the ration distribution process

