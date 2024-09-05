Express Computer

Subramani Palaniswamy, Head of Fraud and Security Intelligence, SAS India

Technology Sabha 2024 | DAY 1 | 23rd August 2024 | Ramada by Wyndham Lucknow

In this video:
Topic: AI ML powered public finance and administration

Key Highlights:
[1] SAS is integrating more AI and ML capabilities to enhance predictive analytics. These predictions can be used to identify high-risk properties, properties with low rate of tax, high arrears.

[2] SAS helps healthcare organizations predict patient outcomes, identify most at-risk populations and locations and disease progression.

[3] SAS supports efficient tax management through robust data analysis and reporting capabilities. It detects suspicious tax payers, promotes faster closure and recovery.

[4] SAS helps to detect suspicious operations through drone feeds, identify compliance breaches and improve productivity. Also, boost revenue and optimise cost.

[5] SAS can help in tracking of cross-border liquor price and streamline excise duty administration and improve accuracy in tax collection and compliance monitoring.

