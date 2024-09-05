In this video:

Satheesh Kalyanasundaram, Sr. Manager, Field Sales, CrowdStrike

Topic: Simplifying & Measuring Security

Key Highlights:

[1] Adversaries are increasing in number and sophistication. It’s crucial to reduce Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Respond (MTTR). CIOs and CISOs need to act quickly and decisively

[2] Adversaries often use valid accounts and tools to move laterally within a network, making it difficult to detect abnormal activity and potential breaches

[3] It’s important to look beyond vulnerabilities and focus on a holistic security strategy