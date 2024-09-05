Keynote Address: Anil Kumar Sagar, Principal Secretary, IT & Electronics, Uttar Pradesh
Technology Sabha 2024 | DAY 1 | 23rd August 2024 | Ramada by Wyndham Lucknow
In this video:
Keynote Address by Anil Kumar Sagar, Principal Secretary, IT & Electronics, Uttar Pradesh
Topic: Innovating for Inclusive Growth: Uttar Pradesh’s Vision for a Digitally Empowered Society
Key Highlights:
[1] Data privacy is a significant concern, and quantum computing can help us defend against potential threats in the digital age.
[2] The government has made substantial changes in addressing citizen grievances. Uttar Pradesh now has over 100,000 citizen service centers, and we aim to reach every village.
[3] A scheme of GOI with BSNL is introduced to provide fiber connectivity to 17,000 villages, delivering high-speed internet to the smallest village in India.
[4] Nivesh Mitra is a B2B portal that offers a transparent government system, streamlining access to around 400 government services.
[5] All departments have started integrating technology into their daily operations, extending services to even the smallest villages for greater citizen convenience.
[6] The Semiconductor Mission, launched by our Prime Minister, will soon include Uttar Pradesh as a key participant, given its status as the largest state.