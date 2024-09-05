Keynote Address: Bhuvnesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, (Electronics & Information Technology), MeitY, India

In this video:

Keynote Address by Bhuvnesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, (Electronics & Information Technology), MeitY, India

Topic: Driving Digital India: Innovations and Strategies for a Technologically Advanced Future

Key Highlights:

[1] The count of internet connections today have risen by 7.8 crore. The rate at which we are growing. We are the largest online connected country in the world.

[2] PMGDISHA programmed aims to educate masses on basics of technology that addresses mobile use, internet use, use of email and login to various government e-services.

[3] GSTN, eWay bills, e-passport, MNREGA, digilocker, umang app, are some prominent government programs that are available online and delivered through DBT.

[4] The DPI of India has played a vital role. JAM trinity has revolutionised the e-governance in the country. UPI and Aadhaar has come out to be the most prominent DPIs.

[5] Digital Indian Bhashini is another innovative DPI that focuses on natural language processing.

[6] India’s AI mission has been sanctioned successfully with a cost of over 10,000 crores. In the times to come, AI will seep into every industry.