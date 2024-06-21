Netscout and Vodafone extend relationship through multi-year network monitoring agreement

Express Computer

News
Netscout systems, INC. announced the extension of its long-term partnership with Vodafone to enhance the performance of Vodafone’s networks for customers.

The multi-year agreement leverages NETSCOUT InfinistreamNG to provide real-time, end-to-end visibility monitoring solutions across Vodafone’s physical and virtual network environment, including 5G Standalone. It gives Vodafone pinpoint visibility of all the component parts of its networks, enabling it to analyze the flow and performance of anonymized and aggregated packet data to enhance the customer experience.

“Vodafone is leading the way in developing next-generation telecommunications infrastructure,” stated Michael Szabados, chief operating officer, NETSCOUT. “We value our relationship in providing them with proven service assurance technology across their entire hybrid environment. Our ability to generate smart data and insights to inform their analytics platform helps them enhance their service offerings at scale.”

NETSCOUT InfinistreamNG helps service providers embrace their transition to next-generation platforms by providing network and application visibility for optimal performance and availability with enhanced security.

“NETSCOUT has been a valuable partner for many years. InfinistreamNG gives us the visibility to analyze packet and flow data for greater control of our services, networks, and applications across our European hybrid environment,” stated Simon Norton, Head of Digital & OSS, Vodafone. “With NETSCOUT’s solutions, we’re able to analyze and enhance our network performance to deliver an exceptional customer experience.”

NETSCOUT’S agreement covers the virtual and 5G environments across Vodafone’s European operations and Vodafone Group entities and services.

