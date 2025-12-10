Poonawalla Fincorp’s Credit AI achieves full adoption in personal loans business

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (PFL) has announced that its underwriting intelligence platform, Credit AI, has achieved full adoption in its Personal Loans business, delivering significant improvements in underwriting productivity. Launched in March 2025 in collaboration with IIT Bombay, Credit AI was designed to simplify and strengthen retail underwriting by reducing manual effort, improving decision quality, and accelerating credit evaluation.

Following its success in Personal Loans, PFL plans to extend Credit AI across Business Loans, Pre-Owned Car Loans, Loans for Professionals, Loans Against Property, and Equipment Finance, further embedding AI into its core lending operations.

“We are investing in AI as a long-term organisational capability,” said Arvind Kapil, Managing Director & CEO of Poonawalla Fincorp. “Each deployment moves us closer to an organisation that is smarter, safer, and built to scale responsibly.”

Aligned with its AI-first roadmap, PFL has introduced four new AI solutions across Customer Acquisition, Risk Hindsight, HR support, and Business Analytics, marking a shift from using AI primarily for efficiency to leveraging it across front-line business levers. All deployments use a common, scalable infrastructure and are linked to measurable performance outcomes.

Conversational AI for customer acquisition provides a multilingual agent that initiates calls to prospective customers, screens eligibility, validates interest, collects data, and connects prospects to Relationship Managers in real time. This approach improves productivity and conversion rates and is being rolled out in phases.

AI-led risk hindsight modernises post-sanction reviews by using OCR and LLM technology to extract and classify documents, perform automated credit checks, and ensure compliance, replacing traditional manual verification processes.

PAI@HR, an agent-driven HR bot, automates document generation and routine employee queries, producing forms, address proofs, visa letters, and more. This reduces HR workloads while enabling personalised support.

DART Genie, a natural-language insights platform, provides quick summaries and trend analysis for Operations and HR teams through simple English queries, with plans to extend to Customer Service and Finance for faster, data-driven decisions.

PFL’s AI programme has identified 45 projects across risk, credit, compliance, HR, operations, and business functions. Through Credit AI and complementary tools, the company continues to build a digitally confident, governance-driven, and future-ready organisation.