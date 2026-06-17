QNu Labs takes India’s Quantum Cybersecurity to Bharat Innovates 2026, signs research deal with Eindhoven University of Technology

QNu Labs is in Nice, France, this week at Bharat Innovates 2026, a global platform organised by India’s Ministry of Education and the French Ministry to connect deep tech founders with global enterprises, investors, research institutions, and policymakers to showcase their breakthrough innovation to the world. The company is one of 120 Indian deep tech ventures hand-picked by the Governments of India and France to represent the country’s frontier technology capabilities.

QNu Labs is exhibiting under the Next Generation Communications track at Booth 02 at IB-01, demonstrating its hybrid quantum-safe network – a system that combines Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) and post-quantum cryptography (PQC) to protect critical communications against both current and future cyber threats and that can scale across countries. It’s also demonstrating its other quantum-security portfolio, including unified key life cycle management.

QNu Labs formalised a research collaboration with Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) in the Netherlands under the ACE QKD programme. The partnership targets the security testing, validation, and long-term resilience of QKD systems, areas that must mature before quantum-safe infrastructure can be deployed at a national scale.

TU/e brings internationally recognised expertise in quantum networking. QNu Labs brings over a decade of real-world deployments across defence, banking, telecom, and critical infrastructure in India. Together, the collaboration aims to produce research that advances global quantum security standards.

“Europe and India share a common interest in building quantum communication infrastructure that is sovereign, trusted, and standards-compliant. This partnership with QNu Labs is a concrete step toward that shared goal, and toward ensuring that QKD technology meets the rigour the world expects of it.” – Dr Simon Rommel, Assistant Professor, Eindhoven University of Technology

QNu Labs also signed a strategic agreement with SAGA Consultants at the event, reinforcing its commitment to building global partnerships that accelerate the adoption of quantum-safe technologies, specifically in the Banking and Financial Services (BFSI)

Quantum computers capable of breaking current encryption are no longer a distant scenario. Governments and enterprises that depend on RSA and ECC-based security need to act now as migration to quantum-safe infrastructure takes years, not months. QNu Labs builds the technology that makes that migration possible.

“Securing the future of digital infrastructure requires fundamentally new security architectures, not incremental upgrades. At QNu Labs, we are building and deploying quantum-safe technologies that protect nations, enterprises, and critical infrastructure against threats from agentic AI, traditional cyber and future quantum computers that are already on the horizon. Bharat Innovates gives us the platform to show the world that India is not just participating in the AI and quantum era, rather India is leading it.” — Sunil Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, QNu Labs

“Quantum security cannot be built in isolation. It needs industry, government, defence, and academia working from the same blueprint. Our collaboration with TU/e and our presence at Bharat Innovates reflect exactly that, building the global partnerships that make quantum-safe communications a reality, not just a roadmap item.” — Sudiptaa Paul Choudhury, CMO, QNu Labs.