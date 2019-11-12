Samsung recognises IIT-Indore students for innovation

Samsung India has conducted the ninth edition of the ”Samsung Innovation Award” at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indore to recognise and reward innovations that have the potential to revolutionise everyday living. This year, the theme was ”Systems that learn” and students were encouraged to think creatively and propose practical ideas around multi-modal sensing, applications of learning systems, VR, XR, 3D imaging, distributed AI and more. Prizes worth Rs 3.5 lakhs were awarded to the top three winners, while the other three finalists received award of merit from Samsung.

“Over the past nine years, Samsung Innovation Award has been delighted to recognize the talent pool across various IITs in India. We are happy to see sharp problems, novel ideas and smart execution of the participating teams,” said Aloknath De, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Samsung R&D Institute – Bengaluru (SRI B). “At Samsung, innovation is deep rooted in our DNA and our constant endeavour is to promote the culture of innovation amongst bright minds,” De said in a statement.

The first prize went to Ram S. Mohril for the project ”AR/VR Enhanced Textbook reading and learning experience”. The second Prize was grabbed by Chaitanya Mehta forhis project ”Tree Climbing Quadraped Robot”. The third prize was awarded to Nemath Ahmed, Suraj Polamaina and Shavez Malick for their project ”Immersive Acoustic Spatial Awareness for Visually Impaired”.

“We intend to take this event further and develop a long standing association with Samsung Research Institute Bangalore to nourish research, innovation and entrepreneurship eco-system at the institute for the benefit of the society,” said Professor Pradeep Mathur, Director, IIT-Indore.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]