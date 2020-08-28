SBI integrates YONO Krishi with Government’s Online Seed Portal

Read Article

YONO Krishi platform, as part of YONO offering of SBI, caters to all the farmers’ agricultural needs, from sowing to harvesting. It is available in 10 vernacular languages, besides Hindi and English. It is yet another initiative from SBI to make our farmer customers future ready by offering them constant digital innovations pertaining to their agricultural needs.

Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) has been bringing new innovations in agriculture through research and development since last 91 years.

Indian Institute of Horticulture Research (IIHR) team has bought out a digital portal for farmers to purchase seeds of high yielding and disease resistant varieties. Now farmers across the country can shop for IIHR variety of seeds suitable for different climatic zones and geographical areas.

ICAR – IIHR integration with YONO Krishi will empower farmer customers to purchase the high yield, high quality seeds being sold by the research institute. The integration was launched by Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Hon. Minister for Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmer’s Welfare, in the presence of Shri Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India on 26.08.2020.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Hon. Minister for Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmer’s Welfare said “Wherever technology has been used, it has helped the rural areas significantly, in which Banks have made significant contribution over the years. State Bank of India, being the largest Bank, has played a pivotal role all along. Due to transparency the entire amount of government schemes is reaching directly to the beneficiaries. Bank has contributed in implementation of Government initiatives like PM-Kisan, Prime Minister Jan Dhan Yojana, transparent payments to the identified beneficiaries of government subsidies. With this integration of ICAR-IIHR with YONO Krishi, farmers will be able to purchase seeds certified by the research institute.”

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI said, “With the integration of ICAR-IIHR on YONO Krishi, customers will now be able to purchase the high-quality seeds online. This is another step towards fulfilling the dream of Shri Narendra Modi, Hon. Prime Minister, of doubling the farmer’s income by 2022. With a Digital-First approach, it is part of our continuous endeavor to provide innovative digital banking solutions to all our customers across the country.”

YONO itself has grown by leaps and bounds over the last two and half years since its launch. It has seen more than 56 million downloads with over 27 million registered users. YONO has partnered with over 80 e-commerce players in more than 20 categories. The Bank’s flagship banking and lifestyle platform – YONO is also tasting success in international markets such as UK and Mauritius.

