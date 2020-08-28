Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Staqu enables remote implementation of video analytics solution JARVIS on Microsoft Azure

Staqu enables remote implementation of video analytics solution JARVIS on Microsoft Azure

NewsLatest Updates
By Express Computer
0 12
Read Article

Video AI implementation company, Staqu, has collaborated with Microsoft, bringing its video analytics solutions on Microsoft Azure. With this combination of Staqu’s proprietary video analytics solution integrates Azure Kubernetes Service as well as Azure Machine Learning and Azure Stack Edgeto offer the scale and optimization that accompanies with a cloud deployment.

Speaking on the collaboration, Atul Rai, Co-Founder & CEO of Staqu, said, “Our relationship with Microsoft is an instrumental step forward in the testing times and also reinforces the need for implementation of a product like JARVIS. Our state-of-the-art AI video analytics platform will now help customers and organizations] to resume business operations in the new normal. We are confident that this will unlock new avenues of growth for us and add a significant value proposition to customers.”

Staqu’s proprietary video analytics platform, JARVIS (Joint AI Research for Video Instances and Streams), integrates with existing cameras/CCTVs to render a gamut of safety and compliance-centric video analytics. This solution ascertains the necessary supervision over the safety regulations undertaken and ensures that all precautionary measures are being implemented.

The COVID-19 suite by Staqu helps in identifying social distancing, crowd, body temperature, mask and safety gears, contact tracing. Leveraging Staqu’s advanced video solution JARVIS, Staqu aims to empower new-age organisations to observe optimum safety standards. It ensures the well-being of their internal and external stakeholders as and when businesses resume operations from their official premises after the lockdown is reversed.

Staqu also achieved co-sell status through Microsoft’s One Commercial Partner program. The designation expands Staqu’s reach across various enterprises and also highlights the ingenuity of its video analytics solution. Staqu will also be introduced to a global portfolio of customers to Staqu, helping with business continuity.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.