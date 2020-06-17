Shiprocket expands its value proposition, introduces smart packaging solutions for SMBs e-commerce businesses

Read Article

Underlining its commitment to offering state-of-the-art shipping and fulfilment solutions to e-commerce businesses of all sizes, Shiprocket, India’s largest e-commerce shipping and enablement platform for SMBs has recently introduced smart packaging solutions on its platform. With this launch, Shiprocket aims to make high-quality packaging accessible to all businesses, allowing them to elevate their overall end-user experience.

Shiprocket packaging solutions comprise tamper-proof courier bags and corrugated shipping boxes. Available in a variety of sizes, the brand is allowing businesses to choose the right packaging size as per the shipment and reduce weight and billing penalties. The packaging solutions have been introduced at cost-effective price points to make them affordable for small-scale businesses, thereby minimizing operational costs. Created with the finest quality material, these solutions also reduce in-transit damage, helping brands maintain the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

Bearing in mind the current COVID-19 scenario which has made it increasingly challenging for small sellers to ship their products, Shiprocket looks to enable them to ship better and more responsibly. Through the latest addition to its value proposition, the brand is offering packaging solutions at discounted rates through an easy-to-use digital platform. Shiprocket aims to reduce manual effort of sellers by mapping SKU (Stock Keeping Unit)-coded packaging boxes and flyers with their product catalog thereby minimizing weight discrepancies and giving businesses operational efficiencies.

Speaking on the launch, Mr Saahil Goel, Co-founder and CEO of Shiprocket, said, “Packaging by Shiprocket is an essential part of the smooth and hassle-free shipping experience that we aim to offer. On the back of our logistics platform, we are enabling online sellers to put forth a cost effective and uniform packaging experience to their customers, helping them boost customer satisfaction and retention. With sturdy and reliable packaging material, we are set to revolutionize packaging for e-commerce businesses of all sizes across the country.”

