Sprinto–Astra tie-up aims to cut audit delays by bundling compliance and security testing

Fast-growing companies struggling with audit bottlenecks may soon have fewer moving parts to manage. Sprinto, an AI-native governance, risk and compliance (GRC) automation provider, has partnered with Astra Security to make audit-ready compliance faster and less fragmented, particularly for organisations scaling across markets.

The partnership brings together Sprinto’s compliance automation platform with Astra’s independent vulnerability assessment and penetration testing (VAPT) services—two functions that are typically sourced separately and often become a source of delay during audits.

Fixing a common audit choke point

In many organisations, compliance teams are required to onboard a third-party VAPT vendor late in the audit cycle, leading to procurement delays, coordination overheads and missed timelines. Sprinto and Astra are positioning their collaboration as a way to remove that friction by offering a coordinated, but still independent, engagement.

Under the arrangement, Astra Security conducts vulnerability assessments and penetration testing as an external third party, while Sprinto manages the surrounding compliance workflows, evidence collection and audit readiness. Both companies emphasise that testing and compliance remain clearly separated to meet auditor expectations around independence and segregation of duties.

“In an era where speed to market is everything, companies are still being held back by disconnected vendors and processes. With Astra, we are shaping a future where businesses can rely on automated compliance and independent security testing working in tandem, enabling faster audits and the level of credibility auditors expect,” said Girish Redekar, Co-founder and CEO, Sprinto.

From security findings to audit readiness

The joint workflow is designed to move companies more quickly from security assessment to audit review. Organisations undergo security testing through Astra, remediate identified vulnerabilities, complete re-testing, and then progress through Sprinto’s compliance and auditor-facing processes. According to the companies, this reduces the back-and-forth that typically occurs when security testing and compliance are handled by disconnected vendors.

Shikhil Sharma, Founder and CEO, Astra Security, said, “Security testing and compliance were never meant to be siloed. The traditional vendor hunt creates frustrating delays. Our partnership with Sprinto ends that.”

Focus on scaling companies in APAC

The initial focus of the offering is on early-stage and scaling companies across the Asia–Pacific region, including India, where demand for global compliance standards has risen sharply as startups expand internationally and work with overseas customers.

Sprinto today supports more than 200 global security and compliance frameworks, while Astra provides AI-assisted and expert-led VAPT services across web, API, cloud and mobile environments. Sprinto’s customer base includes high-growth companies such as Whatfix, Bizongo, Happay, Turtlemint and Rocketlane, and the company is backed by Accel, Elevation Capital and Blume Ventures.

As audits become more frequent and expectations around security evidence tighten, the partnership reflects a broader shift towards tighter integration between compliance automation and real-world security validation—without compromising the independence auditors require.