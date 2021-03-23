Stratbeans Introduces sales enablement solution for BFSI sector to provide hands on training for their employees

Read Article

Stratbeans, a leading provider of AI-based online learning solutions, introduces its advanced sales enablement tool for the BFSI sector consisting of technologies like virtual sales training, gamified onboarding activities, and coaching templates. The tool is tailored to specific business needs that connects sales and marketing, simplifies the content library, and offers powerful sales metrics. The tool.

The key focus is to help companies boost the performance of their sales and marketing teams which not only results in a higher conversion rate but also leads to enhanced customer experience and engagement. The BFSI industry is undergoing massive disruption, driven by regulatory changes and competitive pressures. With the advent of mobile technology, customers’ preferences and behavior are changing. Today, digital banking applications have grabbed a large share of customer transactions.

With Stratbeans’ sales enablement tool, companies in the BFSI sector can better organize and track content, combined with a sales readiness function which will continually equip their teams with the right training and coaching for their needs.

Commenting on the same, Pradeip Agarwal, COO & Co-founder, Stratbeans, “We are glad to introduce an intuitive solution which is to elevate the sales capabilities of the people in the BFSI industry. For achieving the end goal and to equip the sales team with our comprehensive tool to continually drive more revenue. We are highly confident that these new-age offerings would break the boundary between coaches and experts on one hand and the sales executives on the other. Digital transformation is going to be the way forward to create sales strategies and companies have been keen to take the digital route. We look forward to seeing some great results.”

