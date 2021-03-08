Express Computer


Tesla launches new social engagement platform

By IANS
Elon Musk-run Tesla has launched a new social platform on its website to take action on behalf of the electric car-maker and and the movement for cleaner energy.

“Engage Tesla” is a new platform for both its public policy team and the owner’s clubs.

“The goal is to create a digital home base for all of our work, and make it easier for Tesla community members to learn what’s top of mind for us, take meaningful action, and stay in the loop. We hope you’ll join us in getting involved,” said the microsite.

Users of the platform can comment on posts and “like” what other people write.

They can also follow individual accounts to stay up to date with other users’ comments.

Being an “engagement platform,” there is also a commenting system, which a number of users have already employed to share their ideas for improvements, reports The Verge.

“Some want a better direct line to the company’s oft-criticized customer service department”.

Tesla is also closing the long-standing forums section of its website.

“Please do not get rid of the Forums. This is not a replacement. The forums (with exception of the trolls on it) brought about informed discussion to help fellow owners with issues,” one user posted.

–IANS


IANS
