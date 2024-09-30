ThinKuvate reaches 1st Close of INR 100 Crore India fund at INR 25 Crore, invests in four tech Startups from the fund 

ThinKuvate has announced the first close of its India fund at INR 25 crore. ThinKuvate India Fund—I reached this milestone within four months of its formal launch. The fund has already invested in four high-growth startups.

ThinKuvate plans to invest in early-stage startups from Seed to Series A, focusing on companies leveraging technology at the forefront. Companies that are building disruptive technology solutions that give them a tech-enabled advantage and defensibility as they scale. With a sector-agnostic approach, focusing on founders with complementary skills, a clear path to profitability, and scalable business models, ThinKuvate is positioned to co-invest alongside top venture capital firms and family offices, ensuring robust support for portfolio companies as they grow.

Ghanshyam Ahuja, Managing Partner, ThinKuvate, says, “We have been investing in Indian startups and saw the potential growth opportunities. That led us to launch an India-focused fund, we have reached the first milestone in little over 100 days. This validates our thesis on the next-gen innovations taking place in India, which have a global appeal.”

As ThinKuvate continues to raise its target corpus, the fund plans to invest in 30 – 40 startups with an average investment size of INR 1.5 – INR 4 crore. The fund has also attracted top tier General Partners globally, to manage the deal flow, due diligence, and overall portfolio management. ThinKuvate is becoming a trusted vehicle for diverse investors based in India and abroad. More than 50% of investors in the fund are NRIs from various countries, top of them being Singapore, Australia, the USA, the UK, and Indonesia.

Mayank Jain, CEO, ThinKuvate, says, “We have built capabilities within our team to provide support and help to startups scale faster. The profile of Limited Partners, who are working professionals with senior roles in large corporates, would be a huge differentiator for the companies we back. Our vast network will not only bring in quality capital but provide access to the founders to accelerate their growth journey post funding from ThinKuvate. As we continue to raise the target corpus, we have already built a healthy deal flow and we are confident that with this fund, we will be able to build a strong portfolio and generate stellar returns for our investors.”

ThinKuvate has made investments in four high-potential startups – Rosh.ai, Zippee, Pantherun, and NymbleUp.

Pantherun: Founded by Srinivas Shekar in 2019 is a cybersecurity company specialising in advanced data protection solutions. The Company has raised a bridge round led by QuickHeal Family Office and SIDBI Ventures, with participation from 8X, PiperSerica, and ThinKuvate. Funds raised will be used for expanding its global sales team and R&D capabilities.

NymbleUp.ai: Founded in 2019 by Yogesh Bhatt & Manish Thakur, NymbleUp.ai has secured Pre Series A led by Chandigarh Angels, IVY Cap, and ThinKuvate. NymbleUp provides AI-driven Predictive Workforce Management solutions for QSRs and retail chains; forecasting demand across all sales channels at 15-minute intervals.

Rosh.ai: Founded in 2021 by Roshy John and Rajaram Moorthy, Rosh.ai specialises in autonomous vehicle technology, providing solutions for the automotive, seaport, and mining industries. The company has raised $1 million in Pre-Series A led by EV2 Ventures, with participation from Caret Capital and ThinKuvate. Rosh.ai aims to grow across industries with a focus on product development and expansion in mining and related sectors.

Zippee: Founded by Madhav Kasturia in 2021, Zippee offers same-day delivery for 100+ (D2C) brands. Zippee is scaling its operations in metro cities and expanding its brand partnership.

ThinKuvate’s investment philosophy centres around partnering with founders with relevant industry experience, along with strong connections within their ecosystem. ThinKuvate also values the quality of previous investors or co-investors in its evaluation process. The firm is confident that its initial investments will drive future growth and help bring innovative solutions to market.