Trend Micro to go on cybersecurity tour to build resilience against cyber threats

Trend Micro Incorporated announced a world tour that will take place in over 120 cities, in its ongoing mission to help organizations mitigate surging cyber risk. Trend Micro’s Risk to Resilience World Tour aims to assist organizations in understanding how to take control of their risk posture and achieve success in cyber resiliency through a unified cybersecurity platform. This platform includes attack surface risk management capabilities to proactively discover, assess, and mitigate risks. In India, this will take place in five cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata. The event in Delhi, the first in the series, is scheduled to happen on April 14, 2023.

“Hybrid working models, cloud adoption, and the speed of innovation across industries have introduced new and more cybersecurity risk,” said Vijendra Katiyar, Country Manager for India & SAARC at Trend Micro. “Navigating these significant changes requires evolved strategies, new frameworks, and integrated tools to anticipate and defend against advanced attacks. That is why we are taking our mission to secure the connected digital world on the road to help organizations accelerate business resiliency strategies through proactive and anticipatory controls”, he added.

Organizations are investing billions worldwide in digital transformation. But the same investments are also expanding the corporate cyber-attack surface at a time of critical security skills shortages.

Unfortunately, new research reveals that senior corporate executives still underestimate security’s role as a driver of business success.[ii] 64% of business decision-makers see a strong connection between cybersecurity and business risk. Yet, only 1/3 say they report cyber as a business risk, while 28% don’t record cyber risk at all.

The upcoming show features an impressive lineup of cybersecurity experts, executives, industry analysts, and AWS representatives who will be sharing their knowledge and insights on various aspects of cybersecurity. Attendees can expect to learn how to improve their risk posture, accelerate business resilience, and make proactive risk-based decisions. They will also have the opportunity to hear and emulate real-world success stories, and discover how intuitive tools and workflow automation can help bridge skills gaps. Additionally, the event will focus on enhancing visibility, reducing costs, improving security outcomes, and easing compliance obligations through consolidation. With a comprehensive agenda and a diverse range of speakers, the show promises to be a valuable resource for anyone looking to enhance their understanding of cybersecurity and its implications for businesses today.

The show kicked off in Reykjavik on March 23 and will be concluded on July 18th at Washington D.C.