Videocon’s Akshay Dhoot launches world’s fastest blockchain at 3 Million TPS (Transaction Per Second) Graavity

DigiLion’s flagship product, Graavity, has redefined the possibilities of blockchain technology. The state-of-the-art platform boasts unparalleled transaction speeds, making it ideal for applications demanding real-time processing and rapid deployment. With Graavity, DigiLion has launched the world’s fastest blockchain with a speed of 3 million TPS (Transactions per Second).

Graavity isn’t just about speed. Its intuitive drag-and-drop interface makes it accessible to users of all technical backgrounds. Additionally, a comprehensive template library streamlines development and customisation of blockchain solutions, guaranteeing robust performance through real-time testing features. Businesses can leverage Graavity’s instant deployment capabilities to swiftly implement and scale their blockchain applications, addressing challenges in document security, anti-counterfeiting, financial technology (fintech), and beyond.

Apart from Graavity, DigiLion offers a robust suite of solutions designed to address various business needs:
Docur: Ensures the utmost security and tamper-proof verification for documents. By integrating zero-knowledge proofs and blockchain technology, Docur offers a streamlined document management system, fostering trust and transparency in document handling.

Holografs: Combats counterfeiting by providing a transparent and secure platform for verifying product authenticity. Holografs empowers businesses to track product provenance and enable smart ownership, giving customers peace of mind.

“At DigiLion, we are passionate about empowering businesses with cutting-edge technologies,” says Akshay Dhoot, Co-Founder of DigiLion. “Our product suite, including Graavity, Docur, and Holografs, is designed to revolutionise the way businesses operate. With a focus on scalability, security, and user-friendliness, we strive to bridge the gap between complex technologies and practical business applications.”

DigiLion is actively collaborating with various enterprises and government entities to facilitate the adoption of advanced technologies. Their dedication to innovation positions them as a leader in driving digital transformation across industries, paving the way for a more connected and efficient future.

