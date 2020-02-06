Express Computer


Mobile First and Personalisation – Most Critical Elements of Marketing Automation in Digital Relationships by Sanjay Prasad, Head of Sales, BFSI, MoEngage India & South East Asia | BFSI Technology Conclave

BFSI Technology Conclave | 24-25 January 2020 | Novotel Pune

Key Highlights:

1. MoEngage has over 550 customers globally

2. MoEngage is now actively focusing on the BFSI industry

3. MoEngage’s solutions apply ML to various customer engagements

4. US-based Ally Bank has reduced Time-to-Launch by 95 percent, using MoEngage solutions

5. There’s a need for single platform that encapsulates various functions, says Sanjay Prasad


