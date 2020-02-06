Mobile First and Personalisation – Most Critical Elements of Marketing Automation in Digital Relationships by Sanjay Prasad, Head of Sales, BFSI, MoEngage India & South East Asia | BFSI Technology Conclave
BFSI Technology Conclave | 24-25 January 2020 | Novotel Pune
Key Highlights:
1. MoEngage has over 550 customers globally
2. MoEngage is now actively focusing on the BFSI industry
3. MoEngage’s solutions apply ML to various customer engagements
4. US-based Ally Bank has reduced Time-to-Launch by 95 percent, using MoEngage solutions
5. There’s a need for single platform that encapsulates various functions, says Sanjay Prasad
