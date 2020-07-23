Big Data & The Big Fight – Virtual Conclave 2020 | East Zone | 23rd July 2020

Read Article

In this video:

+ Keynote Address: Ram Kumar S, Joint Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department and MD NHM, Government of Meghalaya

+ Keynote Address: Mrinalini Shrivastava, Secretary, Department of Information Technology, Government of Sikkim: Containing the Covid-19 spread: Digitisation at the rescue

+ Session by Radhakrishna B, Director – Fraud Management & Security Intelligence Practice, SAS Institute (India) Pvt Ltd: Data to Decisions: Covid-19 Response

+ Panel Discussion: The role of tech tools to fight against Covid-19 pandemic and the road ahead

Moderator: Vishwas Dass, Special Correspondent, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group

Panelists:

1. Ravi Shankar Shukla, MD, NHM, Government of Jharkhand

2. Mahendra Kumar Yadava, Managing Director, Assam Electronics Development Corporation Ltd, Government of Assam

3. Sanjay Kumar Das, Joint Secretary, Department of IT, Government of West Bengal

4. Radhakrishna B, Director – Fraud Management & Security Intelligence Practice, SAS Institute (India) Pvt Ltd

