Read Article

In this video:

+ Amit Saxena, Global Deputy CTO, State Bank of India

+ Srikanth R P, Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Topic : A glimpse into how India’s Largest Bank is using the power of emerging technologies for improving Data Center efficiencies

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]