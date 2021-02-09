Express Computer


Fireside Chat with Gopi Thangavel, Head – IT Infrastructure, Reliance Industries Ltd & Vikram K, Sr Director, Industry Verticals, HPE | DCIDS 2021

Data Center & Infrastructure Digital SummitVideos
By Express Computer
In this video:

+ Gopi Thangavel, Head of IT Infrastructure, Reliance Industries Ltd
+ Vikram K, Senior Director, Industry Verticals, HPE
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Topic: The future of IT infrastructure


