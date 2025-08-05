Express Computer

Keynote Address: Gopi Thangavel, Group CIO, L&T

Virtual Conference | Data Center & Infrastructure Summit | 30th July 2025

By Express Computer
0 4

In this video:
Keynote Address: Gopi Thangavel, Group CIO, L&T

Moderator:
Sayantan Mondal, Correspondent, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group

Topic: Strategic Data Centers: Powering Resilient Enterprises in the Age of Infrastructure Intelligence

Key Highlights:
[1] CIOs have moved from being just IT heads to becoming business partners, driving transformation and delivering value.

[2] You can’t ignore AI, but we’re not fully ready either. The solution is to upskill internal talent, hire from the market, and mold freshers from the beginning.

[3] One size never fits all. Before choosing technology, understand your business model. Technology should serve your business problems—not the other way around.

[4] It’s not about adopting every new technology—it’s about knowing what your business really needs. Fail fast, learn, and move on.

[5] AI won’t replace humans—it will reduce errors and enhance productivity. Someone still has to fix the AI, and that’s where humans come in.

