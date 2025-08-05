In this video:

Siddharth Sharma, Chief Information and Innovation Officer, Digi Yatra Foundation

Moderator:

Sayantan Mondal, Correspondent, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group

Topic: Next-Gen Data Centers for Seamless Digital Travel: Enabling the Future of Identity-Driven Aviation

Key Highlights:

[1] We’ve seen over 60 million seamless digital interactions in just two years — a clear sign that people are embracing convenience and innovation in travel.

[2] Our system is built with zero servers and zero databases — privacy isn’t just a feature; it’s embedded into our architecture from day one.

[3] We’re seeing strong international interest and working toward global interoperability, starting with secure, chip-based digital credentials.

[4] Privacy-first, scalable digital identity systems are not just possible — they’re already transforming how millions move through physical and digital spaces.

[5] We’re enabling multi-language support, edge computing, and broader ID options — because inclusion and scalability are at the core of what we do.