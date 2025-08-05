In this video:

Anil Pawar, Head IT Infrastructure, MAHLE India

Moderator:

Sayantan Mondal, Correspondent, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group

Topic: Driving Infrastructure Agility: Data Centers in the Era of Intelligent Manufacturing and Automotive Innovation

Key Highlights:

[1] Whenever we acquire a company, they come with their own platform. Our roadmap is to bring every entity onto one platform—because using multiple applications isn’t strategic for us.

[2] Industry 4.0 is the future, but it must be implemented step by step. We segregate networks between shop floor and office to improve security and productivity.

[3] We motivate existing team members to become multi-skilled. When people feel they’re learning something new, it helps retain talent and drive change.

[4] Cloud is good for testing environments, but for control and cost, on-premises is our preferred choice—especially when data protection is a top priority.

[5] We’ve built a zoning-based security model—high, medium, and low risk—for our R&D centers, with controls like SD-WAN, JSCALAR, and D-Visor to protect intellectual property and ensure global compliance.